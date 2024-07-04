‘Threw Away Your Career’: Rudy Giuliani Mocked for Losing Law License Over False 2020 Election Claims As He Blames ‘Rotten Democrats’ for His Declining Fate

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is somehow finding a way to reprimand Democrats for his disbarment, which resulted from his extensive campaign to circulate falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday, a Manhattan appeals court ruled that Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York should be revoked, writing that he “flagrantly misused” his position and “baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

“The seriousness of respondent’s misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court wrote. “(Giuliani) not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant.”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

Giuliani had much to say on his show, “America’s Mayor Live,” about the court’s decision, using the broadcast to cast aspersions at other attorneys, such as Attorney General Merrick Garland and Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the prosecution in former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference trial.

“Smith is a guy who should be disbarred, not me!” Giuliani said. “He ruined a man’s political career. He was selected by crooked Garland to do the same thing to Trump.”

He continued to rant and rave about New York’s Bar Association, which he oddly dubbed the ‘Democrat-Fascist Bar Association,” and implied that the agency is colluding with Democrats as part of a political conspiracy to appoint left-winged judges.

“And I’m telling you, the hearing officer that I had is right out of that same group of rotten Democrats,” Giuliani said.

The Trump loyalist echoed those same statements in a similar response on X, where he mentioned Judges Juan Merchan and Arthur Engoron, the same judges who presided over Trump’s hush money trial and fined Trump $454 million for fraudulent business practices.

I’m not surprised that I’ve been disbarred by a Bar Ass’n which is a politically and ideologically integral part of the Democrat one party corrupted court system for a long time.



Judges, like Merchan and Engoron in NYC are selected by local Democrat bosses. These judges, just… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 2, 2024

Giuliani’s spokesman, Ted Goodman, said Giuliani plans to appeal the “objectively flawed” decision to disbar him. Before being hired as Trump’s lawyer in 2020, he hadn’t appeared in a courtroom as an attorney since 1992.

Many people shared their thoughts about Giuliani’s disbarment. While his supporters repeated his same insinuations about a “corrupt system” being behind the decision, others took positively to the news.

“That’s what happens when you jump on the Trump Train. You threw away your career for him. You deserve everything that happened to you. And we’re laughing at you,” one X User wrote.

Today, Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in NY for his efforts to subvert the 2020 election. The fact that he was the former SDNY US Attorney, the former NYC mayor, and the former President’s attorney didn’t shield him from accountability. Once again, justice is served in NY. — Kristy Greenberg (@KGreenberg_) July 2, 2024

Rudy Giuliani has officially been disbarred. I guess if you keep lowering the bar for yourself and setting lower and lower expectations of your behavior, it makes sense to eventually just take the bar away. #Disbarment #JusticeHasBeenServed — AI (Actually Idiotic) (@StupidButSane) July 2, 2024

Giuliani has spent the past year navigating a mountain of legal and financial troubles that have surfaced from his false election allegations.

The 80-year-old still owes former Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss $148 million in defamation damages for launching a massive campaign claiming they stole votes during the 2020 election. Freeman and Moss were racially harassed for months and sent numerous heinous death threats as a result.

Giuliani declared bankruptcy the day after the multi-million dollar award was announced. He has vowed to appeal the ruling.

He still has two criminal trials ahead of him in Georgia and Arizona.

He was charged in the sweeping RICO indictment alongside Trump and more than a dozen other alleged co-conspirators who are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

He faces similar accusations in Arizona where he’s accused of pressuring Maricopa County officials and state legislators to change the state’s 2020 election results. He also allegedly attempted to sway Republican electors in the state to vote for Trump in December 2020.