‘Save the Country … Right Now’: Michelle Obama Bombarded with Requests to Run for President After Democrats’ Concerns Grow Following Biden’s Rocky Performance In Presidential Debate

Former first lady Michelle Obama is being summoned — once again — to run for president following the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Thursday night’s debate drew many reactions, mainly to President Biden’s onstage performance and the falsehoods that Trump endorsed to the American people.

But what’s giving many Democratic operatives pause is Biden’s performance. His verbal slips and stammers, incomplete sentences, and faint voice made it hard to comprehend his talking points and rebuttals against Trump. Now, there’s talk of replacing the 81-year-old as the Democratic nominee.

Michelle Obama attends the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

Some people name-dropped Michelle Obama as a viable candidate on social media, despite Obama’s firm and resolute position to steer clear of any political office following the end of her husband’s presidential tenure.

We.know exactly what to do……… someone get first lady Michelle Obama on line one.. we know exactly what to do…. pic.twitter.com/YBgjVCmJXZ — Tyrese Gibson (@Tyrese) June 28, 2024

Michelle Obama.



Announce your candidacy tonight. We'll back you.#Debates2024 — Deon (@VitaminDeon) June 28, 2024

Adding my name to the chorus of voices calling for Michelle Obama to save the fucking country right now. — Adriana (@NerdyTrans) June 28, 2024

Michelle Obama’s political vitality has been examined at length by Democrats and Republicans over the years, given her favorability. However, she has made it clear in several interviews that she doesn’t want to run for president or play a larger role in politics. In March, her office made a statement supporting Biden’s re-election effort while, again, expressing her disinterest in bidding for the Oval Office.

Many people criticized the calls for Obama to become president, noting her previous sentiments and denouncing notions that she could play the nation’s savior.

Michelle Obama doesn't want anything to do with this. Stop making Black women clean up the messes y'all created. Plus, she is quite literally grieving. She is not the nation's mammy, she is not a politician. — ashley 💗💚 (@thelawyeryogi) June 28, 2024

As for Biden, some political pundits have expressed “panic” over how the president fared during the debate.

Others, however, remained steadfast in their support of Biden and rallied those who would back him to look at his in-office accomplishments.

WELL SAID! Gavin Newsom was just asked about the unfounded “panic” some Democrats are feeling right now and his response is PERFECT! This is worth a watch👇 pic.twitter.com/bWCOzVRa3Y — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2024

Biden’s performance at the debate and in recent polls have raised questions among Democrats on what it would take to pitch and successfully establish someone else as the Democratic nominee.

Though the process hasn’t been considered in decades, a new nominee could theoretically be chosen at the Democratic National Convention in August if delegates decide to vote against Biden and launch an open nominating process, according to Politico.

If Biden decided to step aside, he could encourage the support of another candidate.

Potential alternatives who are reported to have a shot include Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

However, even if someone else won the nomination at the convention, there’s still the process of selecting a vice presidential candidate to take into account, which could prove to be an unpredictable procedure that needs time and strategy.

According to Forbes, if Biden won the nomination but couldn’t run in the November general election, the Democratic Pary chair would have to consult Congress and the Democratic Governors Association to recommend a new nominee to the Democratic National Committee.