‘Here’s Your Food, Ni—er’: DoorDash Driver Fired After Doorbell Cam Video Shows Him Spewing Racial Slur While Delivering Black Woman’s Order

Surveillance footage from a home doorbell camera in Nashville has gone viral, showing a white DoorDash delivery driver brazenly using the N-word but was out of earshot of the customer while placing the order on the front porch.

“Here’s your food, ni—er!” the unidentified man says loudly after setting the food down just outside the front door and rummaging through the contents of the bag before backing away and snapping a photo with his cellphone to confirm the delivery.

As the man walks off, he can be heard saying, “Chow down, ni—er!”

Video screenshot shows delivery driver dropping off food. (Photo: TikTok/ChristinaTheeDemo)

The jaw-dropping video clip was shared to TikTok late last week by a user who goes by @ChristinaTheeDemo on the platform.

“Did he not see my Ring camera?” the woman exclaims in the caption with the 15-second video, which also called out the online delivery giant, saying “WHY the HELL is this man employed by you? Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO.”



The company responded to the customer and confirmed in a statement to Atlanta Black Star that the driver is no longer working for the delivery company, adding, “There’s no place for hate on the platform.”

“We’re horrified and appalled by this incident. Make no mistake – we have zero tolerance for racism. This incident violates both our policies and what we believe in. We have deactivated this Dasher account and reached out to the customer,” a DoorDash spokesperson said in an email statement.

In the video, the white deliveryman with a spiky buzz haircut and sunglasses is shown placing the food outside the front door without knocking, as his only requirement is to take a photo to confirm the delivery.

As the bearded man sets the bags down, the video captures him briefly leaning over, with the sound of crinkling plastic bags as he handles the food containers with his bare hands.

Nothing in the video indicated the man had been provoked or confronted by the resident.

After the incident, the woman who lives at the home filed a complaint with DoorDash, and a customer service representative wrote back the next day, thanking her for “bringing this to our attention.”

The letter, which the woman also posted to TikTok, said the driver had been removed from the platform and is no longer making deliveries for DoorDash, which vowed to assist law enforcement if she decided to call the police.

The company ended the letter by giving her a reference number for the case but never offered her a refund.

“Please know that the type of behavior you described has no place on the DoorDash platform or anywhere else and is a violation of our safety policies,” the company wrote.

It’s not clear whether the company tracks the frequency of racist incidents involving its drivers, or whether they report them at all.

A quick Google search for “doordash racist incidents” turns up several that have happened in recent years.

The now-former delivery driver has not been located or interviewed, leaving it unclear what triggered his anger or if he simply harbors racist sentiments or dislikes his job.

Social media users expressed a mix of shock and disgust after seeing the clip.

One verified user on X advised, “They better throw that food away.”

Likewise, another person noted, “He looks like the type to spit in someone’s food, too.”

Another user said he would’ve gone outside to confront the man.

Some voices pointed out that the man used the racial slur outside the door when no one was around, implying he would not have had the courage to say it to the woman’s face.

Some speculated whether the man was angry in general because he was struggling to make a living as a delivery driver.

Many X users tagged @DoorDash while voicing their criticisms about the company.

“I truly hope they threw that food away an inhumane Neanderthal cave beast shouldn’t be working in any public sector. Hope Door Dash fired him, said Nicole’s View, a popular online podcaster.

The comments were similar on TikTok.

“I don’t understand why people have this much hate in their heart… like why?” asked one TikTok user.