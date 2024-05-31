‘You’re a Hypocrite!’: Kyle Rittenhouse Faces Backlash for Calling Trump’s Guilty Verdict a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’

The acquitted killer turned gun activist Kyle Rittenhouse took to social media after former President Donald Trump was convicted in a hush-money scandal Thursday.

A New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts for falsifying records, sending supporters of the presumptive Republican candidate into a frenzy.

Trump, who proclaimed the day before the verdict that even Noble Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa wouldn’t be able to prevail in the case brought before the jury, slammed the outcome as “rigged” and said, on Truth Social, the case was part of a “witch hunt.”

Kyle Rittenhouse at a January 2024 signing of his book, “Acquitted.” (Photo: X/Kyle Rittenhouse)

Rittenhouse took to X Thursday to condemn the verdict, calling it “a miscarriage of justice.”

“Donald Trump should NOT of been found guilty,” Rittenhouse added.

During the trial, Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, testified that in the days before the Nov. 8, 2016, presidential election, Trump, who is married, directed him to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep his sexual encounter with the woman a secret. Prosecutors allege that Cohen wired $360,000 to Daniels’ attorney, which was meant also to include taxes on the payment, reports show.

They presented handwritten notes that show incremental payments of $35,000 totaling $420,000 to Cohen, which also accounted for a $60,000 bonus for Trump’s attorney. The issue is the payments were labeled as checks issued for “legal expenses” while they were being disbursed to Daniels.

According to New York law, “a person is guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree when a person makes or causes a false entry in the business records of an enterprise.”

Trump’s defense attorneys argued that the former president was not involved in drafting any of the business records in question, and a former aide testified that Trump would sign documents without reading them, according to CNN.

After the verdict was announced in court Thursday, several of Trump’s supporters lashed out in front of the courthouse and online, while critics expressed satisfaction with the conviction, which makes Trump the first former president with a felony.

The criminal conviction does not disqualify him from continuing his presidential campaign. The U.S. Constitution does not exclude people with criminal records from running for commander-in-chief.

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted by a jury of two counts of homicide and reckless endangerment and one count of attempted homicide in 2021, received backlash for his post regarding the verdict in Trump’s case.

“You’re a hypocrite! The same system that found you innocent found him guilty. You can’t have it both ways!” one X user replied to Rittenhouse’s post.

“So, the verdict that you received was ‘good’ with you. Now that your cult leader is an actual convict, the justice system is wrong?” one asked Rittenhouse. “So now you don’t trust a jury verdict? You were pretty happy with the justice system when they let you off for killing people,” another person wrote.

Rittenhouse admitted to shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz in self-defense during an August 2020 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rosenbaum and Huber died from their injuries.

The jury accepted his claims, finding him not guilty based on Wisconsin law, which allows a person to “threaten or intentionally use force against another for the purpose of preventing or terminating what the person reasonably believes to be an unlawful interference with his or her person.”