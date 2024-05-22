‘Employees Took Cover Behind the Walls’: Texas Woman Upset Over Order Arrested After Returning to McDonald’s To Shoot Up Drive-Thru, Sending Workers Into Frenzy

A Texas woman is behind bars and facing a second-degree felony charge after authorities say she opened fire at a McDonald’s drive-thru because she had an issue with her order.

According to local reports, Samantha Anthony, 32, was arrested after being captured on video firing at least eight gunshots outside the fast food restaurant in San Antonio on Dec. 30 before fleeing the scene.

Samantha Anthony, 32, was arrested on May 16, 2024, for allegedly opening fire in a San Antonio, Texas, McDonald’s drive-thru. (Photos: Getty Images, YouTube screenshot/KSAT 12)

Anthony left the restaurant with an order but returned thirty minutes later and began screaming and banging, claiming she did not receive her order of biscuits and hash brown.

An employee who was present at the time of the incident recounted the incident. “When I was talking to her, I noticed that she had the wrappers on her lap. I was just like, ‘Can I see the bag?’ Because I noticed the bag,” the employee told KENS 5. “(She said), ‘You didn’t give me a bag either,’ even though I could see it on her lap.”

It would take another 30 minutes of arguing and a manager checking video footage to confirm Anthony did receive an order before shots rang out.

“[Anthony] fired a weapon from the drivers’ side car window into the second drive through window,” the arrest warrant says, according to San Antonio Express-News. “The employees took cover behind the walls and equipment.”

Anthony was arrested on May 16 and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

NEW: Woman shoots up a McDonalds over missing hash browns and biscuits in San Antonio, TX.



Imagine throwing away your 'future' over hash browns and biscuits.



32-year-old Samantha Anthony fired multiple shots after she claimed she didn't get her order.



According to surveillance… pic.twitter.com/S1wEdWTInN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 22, 2024

It is unclear why it took nearly five months for police to arrest Anthony, but reports show that Anthony’s license plate was captured by the surveillance camera along with bumper stickers on her lower rear window, including a “white sticker of a rifle and Big A.”

Anthony’s tattooed arm also made it easy for authorities identify her as there were “clearly visible” marking on the footage.

Anthony is not the only person in recent months who has resorted to using a firearm after being dissatisfied with their experience in the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant.

In March, a customer pulled a gun on a cashier at a Burger King in Willowick, Ohio, after the worker, Howard Vernon, offered him a discount on his meal.

“He was like, ‘My order can’t be right, it should be like $11,’ and I’m like trying to explain to him that we had a promotion going on, and like it’s cheaper, and he started cussing and getting all loud, and I was like, I don’t know what to tell you, I don’t know why you want to pay more money,” Vernon told local station WOIO.

However, in the Ohio case, the unknown customer seemingly got away and has escaped charges so far, based on reports.