‘What a Loser’: Bankrupted Rudy Giuliani Launches $30 Coffee Brand to Cover Mounting Legal Bills, Prompting Another Online Roast

Rudy Giuliani, the disgraced former attorney for Donald Trump, who faces criminal fraud charges in connection with the 2020 election scandal, has launched his own organic coffee brand to help cover his soaring legal bills after declaring bankruptcy in New York last year.

‘It’s so good, I even recommend drinking it black,’ the 79-year-old former New York mayor said in a promotional video circulating on the platform X, touting his Rudy Coffee brand as “100 percent Arabica coffee beans, roasted right here in America.”

Giuliani adds, “You will taste the difference!” and vowed that his brew would be “the best decaf you’ll ever have.”

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee in Cannon Building titled “Assessing Attacks on the Homeland: From Fort Hood to Boston.” (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Off camera, Giuliani continues to falsely claim that Trump won the 2020 election, and he hints at this baseless theory as part of his latest sales pitch.

“By supporting Rudy Coffee, you’re not just treating yourself to exceptional coffee, you’re also supporting our cause — the cause of truth, justice and American democracy,” Giuliani said.

The brand will be available in bold, decaf and “morning coffee” options, all priced at $29.99 for a two-pound bag.

According to the company’s website, the coffee will be available to purchase in advance, and the units are expected to ship in June.

Three variations of the coffee bags feature images of Giuliani from different periods of his legal career, with the Bold alternative showing him in his gangbusting days when he took down the mob as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The bags are also emblazoned with slogans like “Fighting for justice,” “Enjoying life,” and “America’s mayor.”

To create fanfare around the launch, Giuliani plans to autograph the first 100 bags sold, while a portion of each purchase will be donated to Call2Action, a nonprofit group that helps veterans and first responders.

In the promotional video, Giuliani portrays a warm, ingratiating persona rather than the foolhardy sycophant he has become known as after spreading lies about ballot workers and misinformation about Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines on behalf of the former president.

Clad in a beige smoker’s jacket and dark red dress shirt buttoned all the way up without a tie, Giuliani reclines into a club chair while promoting his new coffee brand in what appears to be a fancy hotel lounge, complete with expensive art and a plush leather Chesterfield sofa, and Giuliani taking a sip of his steaming brew from a tea cup printed with his name.

“You all know I stand by the truth, and if I put my name on something, I truly believe in it! Believe me when I say it’s the best coffee you’ll ever try,’ he said.

Giuliani’s sudden leap into gourmet coffee comes as he owes $153 million to various creditors, including the two Black Georgia election workers he defamed, his lawyers, the IRS and others, including Hunter Biden. He is on the hook for a $10,000 bond issued Tuesday by an Arizona state court for an election interference case there.

For more than a year, Giuliani has claimed to be broke and unable to pay his massive debt, penalties, and legal costs, while his current bankruptcy filing prevents his assets from being seized right away.

In August, Rudy Giuliani admitted to having financial problems while battling multiple court cases, stating he lacked funds for his defense. He filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in December 2023, revealing liabilities between $100 million and $500 million and assets between $1 million and $10 million.

Court documents listed Hunter Biden as one of Giuliani’s creditors, though the specific amount owed was not disclosed.

Damages, in that case, stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed last September by Hunter Biden, who claimed Giuliani violated his privacy by hacking into his electronic devices, including a laptop seized by the FBI in 2020 amid a federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances while Trump was still president.

Somehow, the hard drive from the laptop wound up in the hands of Giuliani, who now faces serious penalties for his efforts to raise suspicions about Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, which ultimately failed to help Trump get reelected.

Recently, Giuliani’s conservative talk radio show was abruptly canceled by the station’s billionaire owner, John Catsimatidis, and came after Giuliani persistently questioned the 2020 election results.

Social media gritted its collective teeth at the prospect of drinking Giuliani’s brew while also calling out the former mayor for jumping the shark in what seemed obviously to be a desperate attempt to solve his legal troubles.

“MAGA grift never ends — Rudy Giuliani selling coffee now. It smells like (the) essence of hair dye and sweat,” one X user wrote. “He’s now the Mike Lindell of coffee. Bwahahahaha, what a loser,” another X user chimed in.

The cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” also weighed in on Monday, saying: “It will be difficult to find too many characters in our nation’s history that have fallen further faster than Rudy Giuliani.”

Below-the-belt humor about the brand continued to pour in throughout the night like an endless cup of coffee.

“Giuliani’s coffee: perfect for those mornings when you need to forget your latest subpoena,” Chris Swart wrote.

Last year, Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million in damages to a pair of Georgia election workers he defamed as part of a default judgment handed down by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell.

At the time of Giuliani’s conviction, the 79-year-old attorney was also ordered to pay nearly $133,000 in fines for failing to turn over electronic documents and other evidence sought in the civil case against him and to cover attorneys’ fees for his victim, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Following the verdict, Giuliani and one of his lawyers met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to plead with the former president to help pay his legal bills.

Giuliani had outstanding debts exceeding $1 million owed to defense attorneys who assisted him in various cases, leading to several lawsuits demanding payment. Giuliani also neglected to settle several years of unpaid phone bills, which amounted to nearly $60,000 in debt.

There have been a few instances when Giuliani received assistance from Republican donors to help fund his legal battles, including a separate defamation case involving the ballot technology company Smartmatic, which sued Giuliani and other Republican operatives for making false claims about its voting systems that were used during the 2020 election.

There were also signs that Giuliani did have some financial resources as he flew on a private jet when he surrendered to Georgia authorities last summer, along with Trump and 17 others, on charges of interfering in the state’s 2020 election.

In the Georgia case, Giuliani was able to get attorney Brian Tevis to represent him and help secure a $150,000 bond on Aug. 23, the day he was booked at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

Elsewhere, Giuliani has been trying for months to sell his Manhattan apartment for $6.1 million, according to a public real estate listing, although no buyers have stepped up.

Previously, associates of the former mayor said there was no way Giuliani could afford to pay the entire $148 million judgment.

“We all know he’s not going to be able to afford that even if they garnish his wages, but it’s vindication for the plaintiffs, certainly,” Ken Frydman, who served as Giuliani’s spokesperson during his 1993 mayoral campaign, told CNN’s Jake Tapper.