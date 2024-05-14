‘I Still Can’t Feel Half of My Face’: California Man Brutally Attacks Female Subway Manager Because He Didn’t Get Extra Ham on Sandwich

Surveillance cameras caught the moment a customer punched a manager in the face at Subway all because he didn’t get the extra meat he claimed he requested on his sandwich.

General Manager Monique Larios spoke to local news outlets about what led up to the altercation, which happened last Thursday at a Subway store in Madera, California.

Surveillance video captured the moment a Subway customer punched general manager Monique Larios in the face because he didn’t get extra ham on his sandwich. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/KMPH Fox 26 News)

Larios said she was called into work that day after a customer complained to an employee that he didn’t get double ham on his sandwich, according to KABC. The store had proof he only paid to have six extra slices of meat, but he was upset he didn’t get 12 slices.

That’s when he went around the counter and took his frustration out on Larios.

“I did not expect it,” Larios said, according to the local outlet. “He comes around the corner … I go, ‘What are you going to do? Hit me over ham?’ And he hit me. He punched me. All I could remember was just black.”

Surveillance video shows the moment the customer attacked Larios before another customer tackled him to stop the assault and other employees intervened.

“I still can’t feel half of my face,” Larios stated. “I’m scared that there’s going to be some kind of [permanent] damage. I’ve never been so numb to where my face feels like it’s a mask.”

The assailant, who police identified as George Sandoval, was arrested and charged with battery. Larios, who is 4 feet 11, told KFSN she felt scared being assaulted by a man she said was 6 feet 5 and over 400 pounds.

“I did not deserve this at all. I was in there just doing my job. There was nothing wrong. The sandwich was made up to Subway standards, I don’t know. He didn’t even give me a chance to try to figure it out … what did he want?” Larios questioned.

Larios is on leave from her position for the time being, but she said she plans to take legal action against Sandoval.