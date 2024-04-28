‘Who Are You?’: Watch Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Shut Down Disrespectful High Schooler In Front of His Friends for Trash-Talking Him

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DeKaylin ‘DK’ Metcalf recently gave a high schooler a quick lesson on humility that he’ll never forget.

On April 23, a Los Angeles high school student captured footage of the NFL star seemingly confronting another kid at Cathedral High School. The video was captioned: “Dk Metcalf pressed a kid at my school.”

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DeKaylin ‘DK’ Metcalf goes off on high schooler (Photo: @dk14 / Instagram)

Metcalf was on campus for a scheduled workout with other players when the incident took place.

“Jalen Ramsey is your dad,” a boy said before being asked by Metcalf to repeat himself.

“What you say?” Metcalf said approaching the youngster.

“I said Jalen Ramsey is your dad,” the boy replied prompting the the NFL star to ask, “Why did you say that?” “The film,” he replied.

Jalen Ramsey is a seven-time Pro Bowl defensive back and currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. He also won a Super Bowl during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey frequently defends Metcalf whenever the Seahawks go head to head with Ramsey’s team.

Metcalf then quickly humbled the high schooler by simply asking, “Who are you?”

Metcalf’s blunt question sparked an outburst of laughs from the group of young people standing near the teen who identified himself as Sebastian.

“Who are you? Who are you?” the group could be heard saying repeatedly.

Metcalf ended the exchange by asking Sebastian if he played football.

The teen revealed that he was indeed a football player and the NFL wide receiver proceeded to wish the young man luck on his pro-football dreams.

“Good luck to you, bro,” Metcalf said.

“Thank you,” Sebastian responded.

“No problem,” Metcalf said as he turned and walked back toward the football field.

Fans had quite a bit to say about the exchange on social media.

“These kids so disrespectful these days,” said one football fan on the X platform.

“Dk is genuinely a good guy for walking away with just saying good luck knowing he could’ve just ruined this dudes entire high school life in seconds,” said a TikTok commenter.

“He murdered that kid, but the kid is right, I fear.” an X commenter replied.

The 26-year-old Metcalf has spent his entire NFL career with the Seahawks as a two-time Pro Bowl player. He finished the 2023 season with a team-leading 1,114 receiving yards.

Off the field, Metcalf has been romantically linked to singer Normani. The pair attended the wedding of Metcalf’s teammate, Tyler Lockett, in July 2023. Normani posted a photo of Metcalf kissing her on the cheek at the wedding, which seemingly confirmed that they were an item.

Viral videos showing hecklers prompting a reaction from pro athletes have become more a frequent occurrence. NBA star Russell Westbrook has had numerous encounters with trash-talking fans over the years, but in January, he dared a fan to talk trash up close and personal.

And the heckler ended up doing just what the Los Angeles Clippers star asked. The fan, who was wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey, approached Westbrook on the basketball court during team warm-ups.

“I ain’t the one. I’m not the one ” Westbrook said during the brief face-to-face exchange after he instructed the fan to return to his seats.