‘I’m Furious’: Enraged Florida Mother Says Videos of Her Disabled Daughter Being Flung Out of Her Wheelchair and Bullied Were Posted Online, But School Failed to Take Action

A Florida mother is “enraged” after her 12-year-old disabled child was brutally assaulted at school.

Videos shared by Daily Mail show the extent of bullying Myisha Hall’s daughter — who uses a wheelchair due to a rare spinal condition — faced at Conway Middle School located in Orlando. She said the same students targeted her daughter.

In the first video, which has the caption “I will fight sb in da wheelchair,” a teen is seen pulling the girl out of her chair and flinging her around inside a bathroom while the bystander recording is laughing in the background.

Myisha Hall claims that her daughter has been constantly bullied at Conway Middle School, and officials have not done anything about it. The principal said an investigation is ongoing. (Photo: @narcoblogger/X)

The girl appeared to fight back but was shoved to the ground before bringing herself back into her wheelchair. A second clip obtained by WFTV shows a similar attack inside an elevator where she was slapped several times.

Both videos were posted on social media and since one of the incidents that occurred earlier this month, Hall’s daughter has not returned to school.

“I was livid. I was angry. I was enraged,” the mother told the outlet. “It’s sad because we, as people, anyone, doesn’t know what she goes through on a daily. I’m speaking from a parent who see my daughter on her knees praying to God, begging him to make her normal.”

According to reports, her daughter was not expected to live past 10 years old, and she called this dilemma an “eye-opener.”

Daily Mail reported that the school did not notify the girl’s mother and father about the bullying. They both learned about the incidents from other parents. The victim’s father, who has part-time custody, had to go to the school to explain the situation.

When Hall decided to call her daughter, one of the alleged bullies took her phone and told her mother that they were horseplaying.

“I told her my daughter was in a wheelchair for a reason and they couldn’t be playing like that. But I was misled,” the mother said to the Daily Mail.

However, her daughter later opened up about constantly being attacked at school. In addition, Hall also came across other videos of her daughter online.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there are “no charges pending” at this time, but the incident has been documented, and deputies have had conversations with the teens involved, per WFTV. The kids reiterated that they were “playing.”

In a statement sent to the outlet, Principal Joshua Bing said that officials are looking into the matter: “The school administration is aware of a few students who were involved in several extremely disturbing altercations that took place on campus. I want to let you know that we immediately opened an investigation into the incident.”

Still, Hall slammed the school’s lack of response.

“It hurts me because I didn’t know my daughter was going through this. She should feel safe and be protected and not afraid to tell people,” Hall continued. “I’m furious, I haven’t slept or eaten in days. It’s scary that she was enduring this and no one at the school did anything about it.”