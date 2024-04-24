‘The Audacity’: Video Shows White Woman Confront Black Homeowner About Laughing Too Loudly In Her House During the Day

A viral video shows a woman trying to check a Black homeowner for laughing too loud under her own roof.

The incident happened in Fresno, Ohio, on Friday, April 12. TikTok user @litebrite_28 claimed that the woman had the “Karen-dacity” to knock on her door to make the bizarre complaint. The confrontation was captured on a doorbell camera.

“You guys are screaming so loud,” the seemingly intoxicated woman said, adding that someone was about to call 911.

TikToker @litebrite_28 says the random woman knocked on the door to complain about the loud laughter inside her home. (Photo: @litebrite_28/TikTok)

“I don’t give a f**k. We [are] at our house lady. Don’t you dare come to my house. Go on,” the homeowner said while opening the door. “What are you doing over here? Don’t touch my door. I don’t care.”

She continued: “We [are] in our home that we own and my family is having a good time. What the hell are you doing at my door? You get your drunk ass away from my door.”

The woman then claims that she is a criminal defense attorney, but the homeowner does not believe her because she appears to have been drinking.

“Slurring like that you are not a criminal defense attorney,” the homeowner responded.

The woman storms off, and the homeowner follows behind her, asking why she and another woman planned to call the police.

“Because you’re yelling,” the second woman said.

Seconds later, the homeowner’s family members start coming out of the house one by one. The argument continues, and the homeowner tells both women to get off her property. After about a minute of back-and-forth, the video cuts off.

“The audacity to go over to someone else’s house drunk to complain about noise during the day,” one person wrote in the comments.

“A noise complaint during the day is wild,” another person said. “My anger issues could never.”

In 2013, a Long Island, New York resident was fined for laughing in his home following complaints from his neighbor, NBC reported. The tickets for “disturbing the peace” carried a $500 fine or 30 days behind bars.

Robert Schiavelli alleged that his laughter was a response to the long-time neighbor, who mocked his disabilities.

“He’s eyeballing me, he’s staring at me, mocking me, calling me a retard,” Schiavelli told the outlet at the time. “He turns it around like I’m the bully here, and he’s doing it to me.”