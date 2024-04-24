Michigan Woman Allegedly Held Down a Child While Her Granddaughter Pummeled the Girl In Elementary School Bathroom; Faces Charges

A Michigan woman is facing charges after officials accused her of helping her granddaughter fight another student at her school.

The woman, who was not publicly named, dropped off the child at McMonagle Elementary School in Mt. Morris Township last week. According to ABC 12, she went inside the building to attend a behavioral meeting.

That’s when the duo saw another student the granddaughter had a conflict with and followed her into the bathroom. Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach alleged that the woman held the student down while the granddaughter punched her multiple times, WNEM reported.

“On Thursday, April 18, an unfortunate incident transpired at McMonagle Elementary School involving a grandparent of a student who managed to circumvent security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises,” Westwood Heights School PR and Marketing Coordinator Jamal Bransford told the news station in a statement. “It is crucial to emphasize that no other children in the school were involved or harmed during this incident.”

The woman was taken into custody, but it’s unclear what charges she was given. According to reports, she is waiting to be arraigned. Police didn’t release any details on if the student was injured.

“The safety and security of our students is our topmost concern. Our school administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures to prevent such breaches of security in the future,” Bransford continued. “We are actively collaborating with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department to implement safeguards that will safeguard the well-being of our students and prevent similar incidents from occurring.”

Mt Morris Township is about 10 miles to Flint.

Last month, a Florida couple was arrested for getting involved in their son’s fight in the parking lot at his school. Germikia Denise Freeman and Charles Nathaniel Webb were charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, disruption of an educational institution, and trespassing on school grounds after a warning.

Officials alleged that when Webb went to pick up her kids from Miami’s Poinciana Elementary School, she saw that one of them was in a scuffle with a schoolmate. She was accused of grabbing the opposing student and “violently thrust him back and forth,” leading him to fall. Webb is said to have struck another child “in the nose area.” During their court appearance, they were scolded by the judge.

"​​If you see someone fighting with your children, you need to go to the office and report it to the administration. Remember, don't pick up any new law violations because if you do, you'll be locked up in jail until your trial," Judge Mindy Glazer reportedly said.