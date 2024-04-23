‘Shut Up, B***h’: White Missouri Woman Goes Off In Tirade Against Black Teens Over Riding ATV on Sidewalk In Viral Video Sparking Outrage

A Missouri woman is captured on video arguing with a group of Black teens about riding an ATV on the sidewalk.

In the video, the woman rolls her turquoise bike near a group of kids, including one who is sitting on a white four-wheeler, in a residential community in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs, Missouri.

“Shut up, b***h,” the woman said to someone off-camera. “I have kids your age too. Where’s your parent.”

Video shows Missouri woman going off on group of teens over ATV law. (@kansascityreel/Instagram)

“Don’t worry about that,” a teen responded.

“No, I will. I can go on the home association website. Don’t drive this on this path,” she said, pointing to the ATV. “Put it on the roads.”

The teenager asked if there was a law to support the request, and the woman told them to look it up.

“Have a nice day,” the kid said repeatedly.

“So four-wheelers have to be on the street. I will find your parents,” the woman said before noticing she was being recorded and waving at the camera. “Hey, everybody, hi. I’m just a homeowner here.”

She accused him of nearly running over a man with his kid in the carriage.

“She lying. He moved out the way,” the person recording said. “The man didn’t have an attitude.”

The video jumps to a clip of the woman riding away on her bike and the teens claiming that she said Black Lives Matter.

“That’s racist,” the person added.

Footage of the incident was posted by @kansascity reel and garnered more than 60,000 views on Instagram. While some people criticized the woman’s approach, others agreed with her.

“Why does she have to be so rude about it? If there are laws people don’t know about, help educate them rather than patronize and threaten the teens,” one commenter wrote.

One user said: “Why does there always have to be one person right and one person wrong on the internet? He shouldn’t ride it on the sidewalk, she should not be a freak and act like that towards teens.”

“I mean yeah it’s illegal, but HOA mom needs to drink some water,” another person added.

Blue Springs Prosecutor Michael J. Hunt confirmed to the Kansas City Star that “an ATV is considered a motorized vehicle and is prohibited from being operated on sidewalks.”