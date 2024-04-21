‘How Ridiculous’: Ohio School Faces Backlash for Teen Suspended, Barred from Attending Prom After Bringing Corn Chips to Campus

An Ohio senior graduating in December is prohibited from attending her prom because of an unorthodox rule — bringing corn chips inside her high school.

Amber Guy told WHIO-TV that her daughter, Ali, who attends Miami Valley Career Technology in Clayton, was hungry, so someone offered Ali Taki chips, which contain two top allergens, while she was on the bus. The teen ate most of them, leaving only two chips in the bag.

Stock image of an open bag of multigrain tortilla chips. (Photo: Getty Images)

When Ali got inside the school, she finished the snack and threw it in the trash before heading to class. Soon after, according to the report, the principal disciplined her for bringing it into the building.

The reason: a teacher has a severe food allergy to an ingredient in the snack.

“The school principal called her down to the office and at that point, they asked her if she ate the chips, she said yes, and they suspended her for five days,” Guy said to the news station.

WHIO-TV reported that Ali is prohibited from attending the prom at her main school in West Carrollton because its policy is to bar her from the function because of the Miami Valley suspension.

“For her, it was a big deal. She probably tried on 50 dresses before she picked up the right dress, it’s probably her only prom she would be able to go to because she graduates in December,” Guy explained. “They’re taking away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.”

Superintendent Nick Weldy defended the decision, saying the school would continue to “enforce our guidelines to provide the safest learning and teaching environment possible. “

“The issue arose due to the student eating the allergen in an instructional area where such items are prohibited. Signage is posted in multiple locations notifying students, staff and visitors of this sensitive and restricted area of the campus,” the statement added, per the outlet. “The discipline measure is not an arbitrary restriction but a necessary precaution to ensure the safety of a staff member who faces severe, life-threatening allergies to certain foods.”

The decision was met with backlash from some community members, as people took jabs under posts on Miami Valley Career Technology’s Facebook page.

“Suspended and missing prom over two chips? how ridiculous. and what a ridiculous rule. EVERYONE MUST CATER to ONE person with an allergy. It’s not like the girl was chasing the teacher with corn,” one person wrote.

Another person added,” I urge you to reconsider your decision to not allow the girl in the story from attending prom. From what I can see, she made a mistake and was punished with 5 days of suspension. Not allowing her to go to the prom (especially as a senior) seems to just be cruel.”

According to WHIO-TV, Guy plans to hire an attorney to push for the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas to appeal the decision. She initially tried to do it with the school, but her request was denied.

In his statement, Weldy noted that students who attend class in the restricted classrooms acknowledged the rule when they signed a written document at the start of the school year. Guy said she didn’t know because Ali’s father signed the form.

She and her daughter were aware of the signs in the building but argued to the outlet that, “There’s a sign like no corn with the corn on the cob, at 7:30 in the morning, not many people are thinking oh does this have corn in it.”