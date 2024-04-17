‘Thought I Was Going to Die’: Mississippi School Cop Fired After Allegedly Dragging Middle Schooler Into Blind Spot, Choking Her and Pulling Out Patch of Hair

A Mississippi school resource officer was reportedly fired after a 15-year-old student claimed the employee physically and verbally attacked her.

Catanna Francois said the alleged assault occurred earlier this month, on April 4, when she tried to use the bathroom after getting approval from a teacher, WJTV reported.

In addition to cursing at her, the Nichols Middle School eighth grader accused the officer of choking and dragging her down the hallway. Now her mother, Alexis Davis, is calling for “justice,” and she plans to take legal action. According to Davis, the teen needed water to take medication for a medical condition.

“I’m hurt. I feel empty. I know I got a heart. I don’t even know if it’s beating, but I know I’m awake. I’m in a nightmare, and it ain’t right,” Davis told WJTV. “And if I knew that they really hated my child, I would’ve never let my child go. I will never let her go there. And that’s why I keep telling her that I’m sorry.”

Canton Public School District officials launched an investigation into the incident, resulting in the officer’s termination.

In a statement to WAPT, Superintendent Gary Hannah said, “After conducting a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the resource officer had failed to adhere to proper procedures and protocols. Consequently, the Nichols Middle School resource officer was terminated.”

During a sit-down with the news station, Francois said “I thought I was going to die.” She claimed the officer grabbed her jacket, arm, and hair, resulting in a bald spot.

“That’s when she took me into the blind spot,” the teen claimed, reportedly adding that other students and teachers saw the assault. “She pushed my head against the wall. She grabbed my neck and she started choking me.”

According to WAPT, a teacher was able to help Francois. Her mother was notified and went to the school. When Davis arrived at the scene, she discovered Francois in handcuffs.

“Children told me my baby was screaming down the hallway. And you know what comes to mind? George Floyd,” Davis said.

Francois’ attorney Carlos Moore said that the school has video footage of the incident that he is trying to obtain. The family plans to file a lawsuit against the school and city. The resource officer is also a Canton police officer.

"(Francois is) your typical teenager," Davis said during a press conference. "She's not disrespectful, and she never had a problem."

Another school employee recently came under scrutiny for dragging a student down the hallway in a similar fashion. Former Tipps Elementary School teacher Amber Hall pleaded guilty to charges in connection to how she handled a special needs student in September 2022.