‘Your Issue Is You Have No Tact’: Outraged Social Media Users Claim Astrology Influencers Are Shamelessly Using Slaying of 8-Month-Old to Prove Point About Mom Who Killed Baby, Her Partner

A woman is catching flak on social media after saying she feels vindicated following the chilling details of a popular astronomer and influencer who killed her 8-month-old baby and longtime partner before killing herself.

“If you know me from OG Twitter, I have been calling that b—h the f—k out,” the woman, who goes by Fowlazule on X, said in a video she posted on TikTok and X. “She’s crazy as s—t, and I knew it from the jump. She used to steal my content from back in the day.”

As Atlanta Black Star previously reported, Los Angeles police officers are investigating the death of 34-year-old Danielle Johnson. Officials began investigating after finding Johnson’s 9-year-old daughter sitting next to the body of her baby sister near 405 Freeway early Monday morning. Police located Johnson roughly 15 miles away from the children in her car that had crashed into a tree. Later into the investigation, police learned Johnson stabbed her longtime partner, Jaelen Allen Cheney, earlier that night. Police found his body later Monday morning.

Johnson, who went by the names “MysticxLipstick” and Danielle Ayoka on social media, identified as an astrologer and certified master reiki teacher. Days leading up to what police call a murder-suicide, she posted about how the solar eclipse was a sign of the start of the apocalypse.

Following the news of her death, people like Fowlazule have responded with claims that Johnson has shown signs of being “crazy” for some time.

“I knew mothaf—s were weird for following her,” she adds. “I need my reparations for telling the truth […] I also been talking about in TikTok that if you’re scared of the eclipse, that means something ain’t right with your spirit.”

Many social media users took issue with Fowlazule’s comments, accusing her of being tone-deaf in the wake of such a tragedy.

“When you decide to hop on the internet to proclaim that somebody murdering people is your ‘told you so’ vindication for them STEALING YOUR CONTENT, you’ve lost the plot,” said one X user.

“An entire family is annihilated and you’re jumping for joy to say I told you so? Your issue is you have no tact. You show no emotional intelligence here,” said another.

In a separate video, Fowlazule hit back at her critics for missing the purpose of her messaging.

“What y’all NOT about to do is say I’m glorifying the death of children because if you really ever followed me you know I been calling out child abuse, human and sex trafficking, pedophilia, ritualistic rape and murder of CHILDREN for YEARS!!!!! Yall are wholly missing the point on purpose because you’re unwilling to be accountable with yourselves,” she tweeted.

Fowlazule isn’t the only social media influencer catching heat for having an “I told you so” moment. Another woman is being dragged on X after commenting about how she also warned people that Johnson was “pure evil.”

“MysticXLipstick —- I’ve been telling yall is pure evil,” said X User Stearheal. “I swear to god on my life, and y’all called me a racist.”

People responded to Starheal, saying that her comments were unnecessary in light of the disturbing incident.

“Let’s not be tone deaf. It’s a sad situation. At the end of the day there was multiple losses and trauma involved. Show some compassion,” responded an X user.

Other people responded to Starheal that “both things can be true” regarding her being a “racist.”

“Voodoo is NOT evil,” X user Crybabyals replied. “This is something white supremacist told Black people because of the strength it brought us.”

People who followed Johnson and claimed to have known her personally also spoke out about their experience under her guidance. Some of the people she previously guided spiritually admitted to seeing warning signs.

“I cannot begin to process the news i just received. Danielle was who made me take spirituality seriously but also the woman who gaslit, manipulated, and pushed me into a severe spiritual psychosis. I wouldn’t be so adept with Astrology if it wasn’t for knowing her…idk how to feel,” said X user ThomasBeautyy.

They continued, “I knew she was a dangerous person to herself and others and had the mentality of a cult leader. That’s why I parted ways with her. I want to say she was such an important person to me, both for good and for horribly bad reasons. My heart spills over for her children and family.”

“I have been so scared to even tell the stories of the things I’ve endured in that friendship because of the things I’ve seen her do to other people when they parted from her life. i literally babysat her daughter and knowing that she witnessed all this is so f—ng tragic,” X user @shaTIRED weighed in. He quickly locked his Twitter account after receiving backlash for expressing his thoughts.

“Of all the things you could have said right now.. This is very nasty of you,” one critic called out.

@shaTIRED responded, “This is someone who literally abused me; she was abusive to all of the people in her life. sorry if in a moment of shock that someone who was close to me passed away after killing someone else i knew that i mentioned some of her abusive behavior. apologies.”

As more details come out about Johnson’s alleged behavior, people believe she had mental health issues and her behavior was a cry for help.