‘I Was Terrified of Him’: ‘All That’ Actress Giovannie Samuels Says Producer at Center of ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary Pleaded with Her to Speak In His Favor

The fifth and final episode of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” the bombshell look into the allegations of Nickelodeon fostering a toxic workplace for its young stars, unveiled yet another revelation.

Former child stars Giovannie Samuels and Bryan Hearne were part of the four-part Investigation Discovery production and the April 7 “Quiet on Set: Breaking the Silence” special.

In prior episodes, Samuels and Hearne spoke about dealing with tokenism as one of the few Black cast members at the time on “All That,” one of the many successful creations led by embattled producer Dan Schneider. The actress appeared on the kids sketch comedy show from seasons 7 to 9, and Hearne for seasons 7 and 8.

“All That” actress Giovannie Samuels reveals Dan Schneider asked for a word of support ahead of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” airing. Photos: Only1giovannie/Instagram; BooG!e Wonderland/YouTube.

In advance of the multi-part documentary airing, the actress claimed that Schneider reached out in hopes she would speak favorably of him. “I got a phone call,” she said. “He reached out a week before the documentary aired. He asked if I could give a quote of support.”

“I don’t know what possessed him,” said Hearne regarding the revelation that their former boss contacted Samuels.

I love watching her speak. She's so kind, even when she talks about Dan. That man had the audacity to call her for support; basically calling in to see where people's loyalties lie. This man has no self-awareness. We need to stop tolerating toxic bosses to pay rent. #QuietOnSet pic.twitter.com/wdgZF4HgnH — Satan | Lee Rang's Prince (@BucketHeadKB) April 9, 2024

“He knew I was in the documentary for a year, and he was like, ‘Oh, I love Gio; she’s great, she’s nice. Great, she could tell my side,’” Samuels told host Soledad O’Brien.

The “Bring It On: All Or Nothing” starlet further explained, “He asked because I did come back to do ‘Henry Danger,’ which was some time later. He’s like, ‘You had a good time on set, right? Right?’ I told him I was terrified of him. … I told him, ‘You had the power to make people stars, and I was intimidated by you.’”

The once-prolific children’s series producer spoke out before the episodes began to air in late March. In a discussion led by “iCarly” actor Bobbie “BoogG!e” Bowman, the producer apologized for the troubling set experiences laid out in the project.

Giovonnie Samuels revealed on #QuietOnSet that Dan Schneider called her a week before Quiet On Set premiere to give him a quote of support.



"He was like, 'I love Gio, she's great, she's nice. Great, she could tell my side,'" Samuels said. pic.twitter.com/wgSotZEZ2L — Obiscure Nick (@ObiscureNick) April 8, 2024

Some of the allegations include him writing inappropriate jokes and instructing the actors to participate in uncomfortable sketches that now, in hindsight, have come under fire for being overtly sexually suggestive and boldly inappropriate.

“When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people’s eyes, and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry. I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now, and just do a better job,” he said.

The two co-stars found the apology laughable. “Dan was an actor before all this, and so I think he brushed off some chops and gave us a nice performance,” said Hearne.

In response the recent special, an X user tweeted, “It’s irking my entire soul that when asked about diversity on his sets, Dan Schneider overlooked Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne but had the audacity to remember her when it was time to reach out for a positive quote. Please f–k off.”

“Quiet on Set” director and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz have not ruled out filming more interviews with those involved in Nickelodeon’s shows.

Along with Samuels and Hearne, other stars such as Drake Bell also voiced stories of facing unfathomable traumas on set.