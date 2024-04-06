‘A for Originality’: Thief Dresses In Trash Bag to Steal Package from California Home Drawing Hilarious Reactions. Here’s How to Stop Porch Pirates.

Social media users are commenting on the utter hilarity and creativity of a thief whose body was fully covered in a trash bag so his or her face wouldn’t be caught on home video surveillance and making off with a package.

The theft took place on March 29 at a home in Sacramento County. Omar Gabriel Munoz, the homeowner whose package was stolen, shared a video capturing the whole thing, which has drawn a lot of attention online.

Home surveillance video showing a porch pirate covered in a trash bag and stealing a package in Sacramento County drew a lot of attention online. (Photo: X)

“You see the bag coming to my door,” Munoz told ABC10. “At first, I thought they were messing with me.”

Viewers can see someone dressed in a trash bag shuffling up to Munoz’s porch before a small package at the front door disappears under the bag.

Watch the video below:

Munoz said his first reaction was anger, but then he found the theft kind of humorous. He told Fox News Digital the package contained inexpensive items — two phone chargers from online retailer Temu that cost him roughly $10.

“At first, I was kind of angry because it was something I was expecting. But at the end of the day, it was kind of funny,” Munoz said. “I take everything in the good way because that’s part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you’re going nowhere.”

Social media comments flooded in after the video began circulating online.

“Imagine if this type of creativity was actually used for something productive,” one X user commented. “A for originality,” another chimed in.

“This is the most Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry a– robbery I’ve ever seen in my life,” another person wrote.

Even though, the porch pirate only got away with $10-worth of items from Munoz’s home, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two thieves earlier this year who intercepted and stole three packages belonging to a local jeweler that contained $86,000 worth of merchandise.

One study noted that more than 25 percent of consumers have had a package stolen at one time or another.

Stats also show that porch pirates tend to target single-unit residential homes (49 percent) rather than apartments or condos (42 percent). Most people who answered the survey track their packages to prevent package thefts (88 percent), while others stay at home for their deliveries (57 percent) or use surveillance cameras (46 percent).

A guide from CNET recommends that people invest in home surveillance systems or purchase a porch lockbox that delivery drivers can be directed to use. Other best practices to prevent package theft include requesting a signature on your delivery or making use of local Amazon lockers if you purchase items on Amazon.