Gunfire Erupts Outside Dallas Church After Love Triangle Ends In Fatal Shooting of Youth Minister By Pastor’s Son

A youth minister in Dallas, Texas, was shot to death on Easter just outside his church after police said he argued with the pastor’s son who was having an affair with the victim’s wife before they got divorced last year.

Joshua Bell Andrews, 30, faces one count of murder in the March 31 shooting of Denzel Branch, a 31-year-old father of three who was gunned down less than two blocks from New Generation Church, where he’d been licensed as a minister since Sept. 23, 2018.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of 56th Street, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Denzel Branch, left, was reportedly killed by Joshua Andrews, right, in a dispute over Branch’s wife, center. (Photos: Facebook/Denzel Branch, Dallas Police)

When police arrived, they found Branch mortally wounded after Easter services had taken place just steps away.

He died later that day at a local hospital, marking the tragic conclusion to a love triangle that began in May 2023.

After seeing Andrews on the side for six months, Branch’s wife filed for divorce in November 2023.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Andrews and Branch were attending Sunday service at New Generation Church, where Andrews’s father, Eric J. Andrews, is lead pastor, according to witnesses who spoke to detectives.

Church leaders, however, did not immediately confirm the family connection of the suspected shooter.

One church member told police that the pastor received an emergency phone call in his office during the service, and he hurried an usher “to go outside and handle the situation,” according to NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Outside the church, Branch and Andrews began arguing over the woman and a brawl erupted.

During the fight, witnesses said, Branch punched Andrews in the face, which prompted Andrews to draw a black pistol from his person and shoot Branch, police said.

Branch tried to run after he was shot, but Andrews pursued him and fired several more times, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing at least eight gunshots.

“He was running on foot,” a neighbor told NBC5, referring to Branch. “All of the sudden we heard two shots.”

After that, at least six more shots were fired, witnesses said, although police did not immediately confirm this, nor did officials reveal the number of times Branch was shot.

After Branch fell, someone attempted to administer CPR as a small crowd gathered near the crime scene, but it was too late.

Andrews fled the scene but later turned himself in, and he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police said they recovered the gun that was used to kill Branch.

Once in custody, Andrews reportedly confessed, saying he followed Branch and fired until he saw Branch lying in the middle of the road, bleeding from his wounds.

“Andrews stated he has been involved in an intimate relationship since May 2023 with (Branch’s ex-wife), who divorced (Branch) around November 2023,” police said in the arrest warrant.

New Generation Church expressed sadness in a statement regarding the incident.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church after our morning service on yesterday. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s prayers and concern, and we ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times. Psalm 46:1 states, ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.’ In the days to come, we will trust in God’s Word, continue in hope, and look to God, who is the Author and Finisher of our faith.”