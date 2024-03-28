‘That’s Crazy’: TikTok Creator Claims Ninja Kitchen Did Not Want to Pay to Use Her Content Because She’s Black

A Black TikTok creator alleged that a household appliance company did not want to pay her to use her viral content.

Creator Nakeyta Glover, known as @naturally_nakeyta on TikTok, posted her story on the platform in February. Glover said she purchased an indoor grill from Ninja Kitchen and started sharing food content on her page.

As her videos started to gain traction, garnering millions of views, her supporters began to mention the company in the comments to get their attention, saying, “I hope ya’ll are paying her for this great advertisement.”

This prompted her to keep making videos in hopes of gaining a partnership with the company. After some consistency, she said, Ninja started commenting on her posts. She accused them of asking her if they could repost her video for free.

“That’s crazy because for these videos to have millions and millions of views, you as a brand wouldn’t feel like I’m qualified to be paid for them?” Glover continued.

Because of this, she decided to ignore the comments. However, a representative from Ninja messaged her a few weeks later on TikTok. Glover said she didn’t hear back from the company when she reached out via email.

“So then as a creator, you’re sitting and you want to understand what is causing this brand to not want to move forward with working with you and paying you. Because it’s clear that they like the content because they asked to repost it for free. What’s unclear is why they do not want to pay you.”

“So you start to do your research, and you look at their Instagram and TikTok, and you realize that all of the content that they have reposted, all the creators they have worked with, hands are this side of my hand color,” Glover continues while pointing to the inside of her hand, “instead of this side of my hand color,” she says while pointing to the outside of her hand.

Blacks and other influencers of color have been vocal for years about not being paid as much as their counterparts for their work. Others have said that they have not been paid at all.

A 2021 popular study from MSL, a global public relations firm, shows that the pay gap between Black and white influencers was as wide as 35 percent.

“Sometimes it is hard for Black women to get the same amount as white people, so I think equality needs to be spread more throughout the industry,” Black beauty influencer Simone Sharice told 11 Alive.

The news station spoke with Sharice, who has nearly 440,000 subscribers on YouTube, at the Black Girl Digital Awards last year. She emphasized that more equality is needed across the board.

“Equality, when it comes to payment, when it comes to campaigns, when it comes to sponsorship,” Sharice added.

In her first video update, Glover said that Ninja’s marketing chief contacted her after her viral video to rectify the situation. She wanted to push for more diversity in the company’s content.

On Tuesday, Glover addressed her supporters again, explaining that she and the company had agreed to collaborate. She said her decision came after much deliberation. According to Nakeyta, the company has since issued an apology and become more inclusive in its content.

“Someone from his team did reach out and ask what my rate would be for the proposition that they presented. I gave them my rate and we came to an agreement that we’re both comfortable with,” Glover said.

“Just because we have come to an agreement and the people that I’ve dealt with since I made the initial video have been a pleasure to communicate with, does not mean I’m far removed from what this situation looks like on the outside. I’m aware that as a business, it would not be in their best interest to not try to rectify this situation,” she added.

People in the comments were supportive of her decision to move forward with the company: “You opened the door for diversity. Now walk through it as you should!” one user commented.

“Everything in my kitchen is by Ninja… and ima keep buying anything they put out now,” another person wrote.