‘Killed for No Reason’: White Illinois Man Who Fatally Stabbed 18-Year-Old Walmart Worker Reportedly Scoped Store for a Black Target

An Illinois man is accused of killing an 18-year-old Walmart employee during his shift over the weekend.

Timothy Carter, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the killing of the teen, identified by local news as Jason Jenkins.

When officers from the Rockford Police Department arrived at the local retail chain around 6 p.m. on Sunday, they found the victim with a “life-threatening stab wound to the back.”

Jenkins was taken to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Police said that Carter and the victim did not know each other. The suspect claimed that before he went to Walmart, he was rejected from two mental health hospitals.

Based on court records obtained by WIFR, Carter told investigators that he went to the health center, Rosecrance, for help but was initially denied treatment until he said he was going to kill himself. Hospital staff then transported him to another facility, UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital, where he was also released without care.

That’s when he went to the Walmart where Jenkins worked. Carter was captured on video with two knives “giving all of the African-American people dirty looks,” according to the report. Surveillance video reportedly shows Carter grabbing a silver kitchen knife and a red hunting knife from the store.

A witness who is also an employee at the Walmart said she heard Carter use a racial slur before Jenkins screamed inside the store. The attacker reportedly stabbed Jenkins while his back was turned violently, inserting the knives into his lower back.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Illinois congressman Eric Sorensen released a statement offering his condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and peers at Auburn High School.

“Jason Jenkins should be here today. On Sunday night, while working his shift at a Walmart in Rockford, he was stabbed out of the blue,” Sorensen said. “Bystanders jumped to his side, comforting him while trying to stop the bleeding. This is a powerful testament of the good in our community and how we take care of one another, no matter what. But as quick as first responders could get to his aid, they could not save Jason’s life.”

He added:” While facts continue to be uncovered surrounding the suspect’s mental health, I hope it opens up dialogue and solutions surrounding mental health crisis and prevention.”

Richard Rundall, one of the founders of Eliminate Racism 815, a nonprofit fighting racism in Rockford, is pushing for hate crime charges for Carter.

“The fact that you can just be going about your life and be killed, for no reason other than you happen to be there and look different, it shouldn’t be happening,” said Rundall.,” Rundall told 13WREX.