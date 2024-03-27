Door Dasher Delivers Empty Containers to Customer Then Goes Into Bizarre Rant In Viral Video: ‘Money Is Hard to Come By’

A TikTok user shared a bizarre story in which she claims her DoorDash delivery driver ate her food and gave her the bag with nothing inside.

The incident played out in a series of TikTok videos posted by @drucyyyy. In one of the videos, the woman says she ordered $50 worth of Wingstop for herself and her little brother.

“We get the food. We open the bag up. The bags are empty,” she said, adding that there were no wings in the containers. “Meat off the bone.”

The woman explained that she was “shocked” and immediately contacted her delivery driver.

“I called him, and he was like, ‘I think I already know what you’re about to say, ‘” she continued. “He was like, ‘They gave you the wrong order, right?’ I said, ‘No. The food is eaten. It’s nothing in it.'”

She asked him to get the bag and take it back to Wingstop because he claimed he had not eaten the food. When the driver arrived at her home, he went on a confusing random rant before heading back to the restaurant.

“Money is hard to come by, and I’m sorry for standing here for so long talking to you, trying to soothe the situation. But the end of the day … your food still not here, you still…waited for the food to get here,” the driver could be heard saying in the video. “I’ll be right back.”

According to the TikToker, when the delivery driver got to Wingstop, he called her and gave the manager the phone.

“He obviously ate your food,” the manager said.



At one point, the manager decided to test the man and asked him if there was a name on the order, to which he responded that there wasn’t one. However, the manager told the delivery driver the woman’s name was on the meal.

“He was like, ‘Well, they’re about to remake your order. Do you want me to pause my dash and wait for her until they’re done and bring it back?” the woman recalled the driver saying during the phone call.

She declined and said she would pick up her own food from the restaurant. When the woman contacted DoorDash, she reported the man and explained the situation.

The online food ordering platform gave her a partial $30 refund, and Wingstop gave her the meal for free. People urged the woman to get all her money back, with some even tagging DoorDash in the comment section.

“No, I would be calling my credit/debit card company because you need a full refund,” one user commented.

Another person said: “DoorDash would have ran all my funds plus a credit. Call them back and tell them you’re not okay with that outcome. They need to vet their dashers better.”

DoorDash’s Help Center doesn’t include a direct policy for handling situations similar to @drucyyyy’s case, but it does lay out a guide on how customers can track their refund or credit status.