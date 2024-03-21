‘Aging So Youthfully’: Black Woman Stuns the Internet with Dazzling 90th Birthday Entrance In Resurfaced Viral Video

No matter their age, Black women can exude grace, elegance, and confidence. In a resurfaced video, an elderly woman named Lorraine effortlessly embodies those characteristics.

A Chicago-area event designer originally posted the clip in December 2022. The high-energy celebration appears to have been held at a local Marriott Hotel. In the video, the birthday girl struts into the room with her cane while the crowd applauds and cheers. She is rocking a platinum gray pixie cut, hoop earrings, kitten heels, and gold bell bottoms.

A 90-year-old woman goes viral for stepping into her birthday celebration with confidence. (Photo: @20pearlsparty/Instagram)

“When you are 90,….yes I said Nine followed by Zero, THIS is how you walk so your guest can celebrate you!! So much fun putting this event together for my client!” @20pearlsparty wrote on Instagram.

The party theme was white and gold, and Lorraine wore the perfect outfit to match. Her cake was made of gold-dusted roses with the number “90” on top. The sweet table had a variety of candy for the guests to enjoy.

The video, which has Deion Sanders’ “Give Me My Theme Music” audio playing in the background, was shared on multiple social media platforms. It received over 22 million views on Instagram alone. It was reposted this week on X.

People in the comments championed Lorraine’s self-confidence and attitude, saying she inspires them to continue celebrating themselves as they age. Others sent her well wishes as she entered her new chapter.

“Beautiful! She looks like a goddess! Happy 90th birthday! I pray God blesses you with great health,” one user wrote.

Another person added: “She’s walking that walk lol. A pure blessing because a lot of people don’t make it to 90 years old.”

“God has truly blessed her. She is aging so youthfully! You look awesome, Queen. May God continue to bless you and your family! Yassss honey walk walk walk!” a user said.