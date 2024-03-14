Two Georgia Men Planned to Mail Dog Feces, Scalp Woman In ‘Sinister’ Dating Revenge Plot Before Blowing Up Her Home, Feds Say

Two men who were accused of blowing up a Georgia home last year face fresh charges in connection to a violent plot to harass and harm a woman one of them dated.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, were already charged last February for allegedly setting off a homemade bomb at a home in Richmond Hill. The house they’re accused of blowing up belonged to the ex-girlfriend of one of the men.

Authorities just indicted both men on new federal charges in connection to the bombing and a scheme to “kill, intimidate, harass, or injure” the woman.

According to the indictment, they allegedly used electronic devices between December 2022 and January 2023 to place her under surveillance. Glosser reportedly dated the woman for a short time before she blocked him. He searched the internet to find her home and mapped out a path to it while Kinsey constructed an explosive device at Glosser’s home using Tannerite.

The indictment accuses them of using that device to blow up the victim’s home on Jan. 13, 2023. Authorities said the bomb was an “IED comprised of a binary explosive compound.”

No one was hurt in the explosion, but local authorities said the woman and her daughter had moved into the home the day before it detonated.

Bryan County Sheriff Mark Crowe called the attack “sinister.” He told WJCL he had never encountered a case like this in the nearly 30 years he’s been in law enforcement.

Glosser and Kinsey were both arrested a month after the blast. Kinsey fled the state to Louisiana, where he was taken into custody. Glosser was arrested in Georgia.

Federal prosecutors also accused both men of plotting to mail dog or rat feces to the woman’s home, shoot arrows at her front door, scalp her, and even release “a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter.”

Glosser and Kinsey were charged with stalking, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, and possession of an unregistered device.

Kinsey was also charged with false statements during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

They could face up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge alone. Since these are federal charges, the men won’t be eligible for parole if convicted.