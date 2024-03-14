Georgia Plant Worker Described as ‘Sweetest Friend’ Dies In Freak Accident After Body Gets Caught In Conveyor Belt

A 21-year-old Georgia woman died in a freak accident at her job at an industrial factory last week.

The incident happened on Friday night before 10 p.m. at Club Car plant in Evans, which is about 10 miles from Augusta. Alyssa Drinkard, a contract worker, dropped her wireless earbuds under the machine, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW.

When she tried to get them, her body got caught by the chain, resulting in her being pinned in the conveyor belt, the outlet reported. Her co-workers attempted to help her but couldn’t get her out.

Alyssa Drinkard, a contract worker, died last weekend at her factory job. (Photo: WRDW/Youtube/Screenshot)

Per the report, the maintenance crew called the police, stopped the machine, and attempted to dismantle it. When first responders arrived at the scene, they had to cut the metal frame to release Drinkard, who was unresponsive and seemingly not breathing.

Drinkard was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries the next day. Her colleague, who witnessed the accident, described her as “the sweetest friend,” the news station reported.

Dr. Kofi A. Afrifah, assistant professor of forensic science at Bowie State University, explained what happens when an individual gets trapped in a conveyor belt.

“Victims of conveyor belt accidents typically suffer from severe trauma, crushing injuries, or asphyxiation if their chest or airway is compressed,” Afrifah told Atlanta Black Star in an emailed statement on Wednesday. “The effects on the body can vary significantly depending on the circumstances. For example, the body may be severely mangled or dismembered by the machinery. In other cases, the injuries may usually be less severe but fatal, due to internal bleeding or damage to body organs.”

In a public statement, Club Car, which manufactures golf carts and small vehicles, thanked first responders for their swift action to help Drinkard.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss,” the company said. “We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident.”

Although conveyor belt-related deaths are uncommon, many workers do get injured while working at these facilities.

“Safety measures and regulations are however in place at industrial plants and many workplaces to reduce the risk of conveyor belt accidents. These measures typically includes, but not limited to, proper maintenance of machinery, proper training for industrial workers, and provision of safety guards on machinery to prevent access to dangerous areas,” Afrifah added.