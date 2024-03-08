Emotionally Distraught Mother Wishes Death on ‘Everyone’ During Hearing for Man Who Took Her Son’s Life. A Judge Held Her In Contempt: ‘That Is a Threat’

The mother of an Alabama man who was murdered by his friend was held in contempt for her remarks during her impact statement in court.

“I wish death upon every one of you,” Linda Gayle said during Morgan Daniel Barnhill’s sentencing on Monday, March 4.

Barnhill recently pleaded guilty to murdering Gayle’s son, Etienne Murray, two years ago, WALA reported. Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright sentenced Barnhill to life in prison for fatally striking 25-year-old Murray in the head with a shovel.

Etienne Murray (left), Morgan Barnhill (right) (Photos: YouTube screenshot)

Hambright deemed Gayle’s statement as a threat.

“That is a threat,” the judge said. The mother was handcuffed for about 30 minutes, according to the report.

“There are a lot of emotions involved in any case like this,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told the outlet. “The mother has lost a son. I mean, that’s absolutely tragic. I cannot imagine what she’s feeling. However, we do have to have an order in the courtroom.”

Despite this, the victim’s family was content with Barnhill’s sentence.

Initially, Barnhill told authorities that he attacked an unknown burglar breaking into his shed on his property in March 2022. Police said they “discovered several inconsistencies” in his statement. It was revealed that Barnhill and Murray were friends. The nature of the crime has raised questions from the family.

“After he beat my baby, he left him there, didn’t call for help, didn’t try for help. If he would’ve called for help, maybe my baby would still be here,” Gayle said, referring to her son’s death.

“He took my baby, and he didn’t have to do that. If he feels like my child took something from him, why not call the police? Why not handle it the right way? Why take the cowardly way out and beat my child’s head and leave him there?”

In court this week, Barnhill was not forthcoming about his reason for the murder but offered an apology for “the young man’s death,” according to WALA. His defense attorney is even unsure about his client’s actions.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan argued that the “brutal” murder was “premeditated,” per the report. Barnhill, now 29, is eligible for parole after serving 15 years, but Blackwood said it is unlikely the request would be approved from his office.