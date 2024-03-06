‘Me and the Girls Still Going to Turn Up’: Miami Beach Is Enforcing Strict Curfews, $100 Parking, and $5,000 Fines In an Effort to Deter Spring Breakers

Miami is never, ever getting back together with spring breakers. That much is certain after the city launched a comprehensive campaign to curb the crazy partying. Every year, tens of thousands of out-of-town revelers descend on Miami Beach, but 2023 came to include a level of unruliness that caught national attention.

Last March, the party scene rapidly degenerated as two people were fatally shot on Ocean Drive. When all was said and done, there were more than 300 arrests, 70 firearms confiscated, and multiple human stampedes through the streets of Miami Beach.

This year, the city is fed up and in a “take no prisoners” mood. While its “Spring Breakup” media campaign features a cheeky “It’s Not Us, It’s You” video that has gone viral — on the ground the police mean business.

“This isn’t working anymore, and it’s not us. It’s you.” stated the actors in the campaign video posted by the city of Miami Beach on March 1. “We just want different things. Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, chilling at the spot, or checking out a new restaurant. You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws.”

“Do you even remember what happened last March,” the video continues. “That was our breaking point, so we’re breaking up with you, and don’t try to apologize and come crawling back. This isn’t safe, so we’re done”

The video then cuts away and begins addressing new policies the city is putting into place this week.

Beginning this spring break, the city of Miami has chosen to implement curfews, and that is just the beginning of the restrictions to tamp down on unruly partygoers. Parking prices have skyrocketed to $100 per car within a 40-block radius of the beach. DUI checkpoints will pepper the city during the “highest-impact weekends,” which are coming up on March 7 – 10 and 14 – 17. Visitors can also expect bag checks, blocked streets, and restricted beach access — not ideal circumstances for drinking with wild abandon from rum buckets and passing out on the sand.

Airbnb renters are also being penalized. Short-term rentals booked for less than six months and one day are illegal and can result in fines ranging from $1,000 per day/violation for the first violation to $5,000 per day/violation for repeat offenders.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones told the “Today” show that every member of his department is working extended hours and implementing drone technology to track and monitor incidents. “If you come here, you have a good time, you behave, we will invite you back,” he said. Meanwhile, on March 5, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed in a press conference to deploy 140 state troopers to the area to bolster the police presence.

Are tourists listening, and would they even want to come back?

The sentiment seems to be split on social media, with locals breathing a sigh of relief and others defiantly determined to party.

“Miami Spring Break ain’t going no where! Me and the girlsss still going to turn up,” posted one person on X, along with a clip of a chaotic fight.

Another spring breaker bemoaned the headache of last-minute cancellations: “Tryna cancel Miami spring break is crazy when we already paid for everything, see you next week,” posted @nyalarai on X.

“Miami criminalizing spring break is WILD. $100 parking, closing the beaches, $1000 fine if you book an Airbnb for less than 6 months,” posted another.

It’s not just tourists who could potentially lose money because of the crackdown. According to NBC affiliate 6 South Florida, even local business owners have mixed feelings about the spring break initiative. Many anticipate big losses as parking garages and roads are shut during normally busy weekend times.

It’s a contentious topic on Reddit too, as one user points out, “They’re punishing local businesses because there’s literally no action they can take to slow spring break that won’t harm businesses. Keeping tourists away is money these places won’t get.”

As party animals pack their bags for this coming weekend, we’ll see if Miami’s campaign dampens the revelry. In the meantime, you can find a full list of Miami’s spring break rules and regulations here.