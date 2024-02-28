Gabourey Sidibe’s Double Blessing: ‘Precious’ Star Expecting Twins – Actress Unveils Baby Registry Featuring a $650 Carseat and More for Her Bundle(s) of Joy

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband, Brandon Frankel, have revealed that they are expecting twins. They shared the joyful news with their fans on social media, expressing their excitement about expanding their family.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” the Instagram post read. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Gabby Sidibe reveals she’s expecting twins. @gabby3Shaby Instagram

The couple shared a gallery of pictures of the two of them posing with her baby bump and two strollers.

Fans were excited to hear the news and flooded her profile comments with warm wishes.

“Oh I cannot wait to see these amazing babies – and how they take over the world and your hearts and house Congrats!!” one person wrote. Another added in part, “Now you can sing dear Theodisha to baby instead of the cat??? Start singing and reading to your baby now!!!! God bless your family I love this.”

One person on the X platform who seemed shocked that the young girl from “Precious” is now a grown woman, tweeted, “Wait. She’s 39?! I feel like she’s still in her 20s. Congratulations to them. I hope she has a safe pregnancy.”

Her celebrity friends like Ava DuVernay said, “Wow! Bless you and congratulations!!!”

Tisha Campbell Martin commented, “Baby I’m so happy for you guys!!!!!”

The recent news about their babies is sure to change their lives. They have invited all of their friends, family, and her 1.9 million followers to also participate in a real way in making sure the babies are born into a lap of luxury.

The post was jointly promoted with Babylist, which has curated a registry featuring a range of items, including car seats, high chairs, carriers, cribs, baby swings, and bassinets that folks can purchase for the couple.

Some of the items on their list are pricey, like the NUNA REVV Rotating Convertible Car Seat for $650 and the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro for $299. The couple will need two of each, but with her $6 million estimated net worth, that should not be a problem.

The babies come two years after the two tied the knot.

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed she secretly married Frankel in December 2022 during an appearance on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show.

“We got married at the kitchen table. It was just us. We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later,” she said of her husband.

Frankel then took to his Instagram to share the great news.