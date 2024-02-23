Wife of Late Haitian President Denies Any Involvement In His Assassination; Lawyers Claim Criminal Indictment Is a Political Ploy

An attorney representing slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s widow, who has been indicted for her alleged part in his assassination, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the charges against her are politically motivated.

Moïse was gunned down by mercenaries inside his home at the age of 53 in 2021. His widow, Martine, was wounded during the attack. Following a lengthy investigation, she is facing allegations of complicity and criminal association, the BBC reported.

Paul Turner said he was shocked at the news of the indictment against Martine and dozens of other people, including the island nation’s former prime minister and ex-police chief on Monday.

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise (R) arrives with First Lady Martine Moise (L) for the official ceremony of Haiti’s 10th earthquake anniversary in Port-au-Prince on January 12, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Turner raised doubts about the authenticity or finalization of Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire’s report, telling the AP that Haitian government officials failed to contact his client as mandated.

“If there is a genuine need to speak with Martine… we can arrange for her availability under fair and just circumstances,” Turner stated, proposing the possibility of online discussions or meetings in the U.S. for safety.

In the indictment, Voltaire claimed that Martine’s statements after her husband’s killing were questionable, adding that they were “so tainted by contradictions that they leave something to be desired and discredit her,” per the BBC.

The AP reported that a former secretary general of the National Palace, Lyonel Valbrun, alleged that Martine removed “a bunch” of items from the building two days before the incident.

Valbrun also claimed that he received a noteworthy call from Martine after her husband died.

“Jovenel didn’t do anything for us. You have to open the office. The president told Ti Klod to create a council of ministers; he will hold elections in three months so I can become president, now we will have power,” Martine reportedly told Valbrun on the phone call.

According to the outlet, Ti Klod is a name also used to refer to former prime minister Claude Joseph, who was listed on the indictment with the exact charges as Martine.

Regarding the indictment, Turner said he believes that not all individuals involved in the July 2021 assassination at Jovenel Moïse’s residence have been apprehended. However, he noted that Martine “categorically denies any involvement.”

Turner added that the former first lady and her children continue to fear for their safety.

The attorney also alleged that Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s administration orchestrated the indictment as part of a political scheme

“What do they do? They indict their perceived opposition. There is definitely a perception that she would or may run in the future,” Turner said. “Nothing else makes sense.”

Haiti has faced repeated delays in organizing general elections amid escalating gang violence while awaiting the deployment of a U.N.-backed Kenyan police force, hindered by legal proceedings in Kenya, the AP reports.

Meanwhile, in a statement to the AP, Joseph also suggested that Henry was taking advantage of the investigation.

Henry has been in the position since Moïse’s assassination. According to a report, there has been growing outcry for his resignation amid the uptick of violence and no planned elections for new officials. People have flooded the streets protesting against him.

“Henry … is weaponizing the Haitian justice system, prosecuting political opponents like me. It’s a classic coup d’état,” Joseph’s statement said. “They failed to kill me and Martine Moïse on Jul. 7 2021, now they are using the Haitian justice system to advance their Machiavellian agenda.”

Reports show other high-ranking officials, including ex-Haiti National Police chief Léon Charles, presidential security chief Dimitri Hérard, and former senator John Joël Joseph, were also included in the document.

Martine recently made a cryptic post on X, also known as Twitter, calling for justice.

Lè inosan ap mande #Jistis an #Ayiti, kè tout asasen sote, sitou sa yo ki nan pouvwa a e sitou lè se viktim yo menm ki pa sispann mande sa. Yap touye nou, yap arete nou dèyè do lalwa, men nou pap sispann denonse pèsekisyon politik ak entimidasyon yap fè’n sibi yo.

JISTIS,… pic.twitter.com/sB4OVb1G8l — Martine Moïse (@martinejmoise) February 13, 2024

“They are killing us, they are arresting us behind the bars, but we will not stop denouncing the political persecution and intimidation they are making us suffer. JUSTICE, JUSTICE, JUSTICE,” she wrote on Feb. 12.