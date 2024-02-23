‘This is a Big Deal’: Fox News Contributor Says Donald Trump’s New Sneaker Line Makes Him More Appealing to Black Voters Especially In the ‘Inner City’

A Fox News correspondent confidently suggested on a weekend broadcast that Donald Trump‘s brand-new sneaker line will net the GOP front-runner more Black votes in the upcoming presidential election.

In a segment on Fox’s “Big Weekend Show,” Raymond Arroyo and other contributors discussed the launch of Trump’s sneaker line, which features a $399 pair of gold sneakers called the “Never Surrender High-Tops.”

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo suggested that more Black Americans will back Donald Trump because of his new sneaker line. (Left photo: Raymond Arroyo website, right photo: Getty)

What Arroyo grossly implied is that more Black people will start backing Trump because “they love sneakers” and think his sneaker line is “cool.”

“As you see Black support eroding from Joe Biden, this is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers, they’re into sneakers,” Arroyo said of Trump’s sneaker launch. “This is a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool!'”

Arroyo also clumsily insinuates that Trump connects with Black America because of his knowledge of culture.

“He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen,” Arroyo remarked.

When asked if those excited about the sneakers would vote for Trump, Arroyo replied, “Anybody willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers? Yeah, I think that’s commitment and love. It’s something… it’s affection.”

#FoxNews says #trump new sneakers connect to #BlackVoter because we love #sneakers 🤔🤨. I thought this was fake until I heard it! pic.twitter.com/vpgII3XKin — BMB Empower Network (@BmbEmpower) February 22, 2024

Needless to say, Arroyo’s comments drew criticism online, with several people noting how he played up a stereotype by crudely connecting Black people with sneakers.

“I thought this was a skit. It’s not. And I can’t believe this mindset can have a televised platform,” one person wrote on X.

“It’s sad because both the Republicans and Democrats offer up this type of stereotypical trope and empty symbolism instead of specific policies for Black Americans,” another person commented.

Trump unveiled his sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Feb.17, just one day after he was ordered to pay $355 million by New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron for misrepresenting his wealth for years by fraudulently inflating the value of his assets on financial statements.

The 1,000 pairs of his branded gold sneakers that were available for purchase online Saturday sold out in a matter of hours.

There were a couple of other pairs of sneakers available for $199, as well as $99 bottles of cologne and perfume.