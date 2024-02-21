When Living the Black American Experience Causes Sleep Loss and Other Mental Health Struggles — Plus, the Resources That Can Help

Ingrained in the Black American experience are struggles to overcome stigmas, discrimination, and, perhaps less talked about, a reluctance to express mental vulnerability.

While every Black person’s story differs, there are shared factors, such as systemic racism, historical trauma, and cultural identity, that make these experiences similar, leading to psychological scars that often go unaddressed.

Many African-Americans have been conditioned to believe that if they work hard enough, they can overcome their struggles.

“Under the guise of ‘grind culture,’ depression, anxiety, and burnout are skyrocketing in the Black community,” Anim Aweh, a licensed, trauma-informed mental health therapist and co-founder of Aweh Support Services, told Atlanta Black Star.

“The continual pressure to hustle and the belief that asking for help betrays strength and independence breeds a vicious cycle of isolation and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Capitalistic structures exploit Black bodies for labor while dismissing Black humanity.”

Perhaps now more than ever, important research is being done by nonprofit organizations and academic institutions, revealing some of the effects that witnessing traumatic events has on African-Americans — in ways that may not have been previously considered.

For example, Penn Medicine News recently released a research study that showed a statistically significant decrease in sleep duration among Black adults after exposure to news about unarmed Black individuals killed by police.

“The findings were specific to exposure to deaths of unarmed Black individuals during interactions with law enforcement, and no adverse impacts on sleep health were found for white respondents,” as quoted in the research.



Award-winning consulting psychologist and globally recognized speaker Dr. Ryan C. Warner explained that the killing of George Floyd and, tragically, many others like Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Eric Garner was not just a tragic event; it was a profound shock to the collective psyche of the Black community.

These events exposed the harsh truths of police violence and systemic oppression. The continuous exposure to such trauma, amplified through social media and news cycles, serves as a constant reminder of the fragility of Black lives. This ongoing trauma not only generates a sense of fear and anger but also ignites a relentless quest for justice and systemic change, further impacting the mental well-being of individuals within the community.



There are also disparities in health care access and other structural challenges, where the quality of care and access to treatment are limited, especially when it concerns mental health. A study shows that only 1 in 3 black adults who need mental health care actually receive it. This disparity within the medical settings has negatively impacted mental health outcomes for Black people.



Amidst these challenges, digital platforms and resources have been established to provide accessible, inclusive support for Black people navigating psychological distress and other mental health challenges they may encounter.



Aweh recommends the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) as the premier mental wellness destination, allowing Black people mental health support, career services support, health education, and empowerment.

“They have a ton of free resources for all people and can help you learn more about mental health and connect with others who might be struggling,” she said.

This month, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launched L.E.T.S. Save Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Black and African American Communities. This free, educational program is described as having been “created by and for Black people, designed to reduce cultural stigma, foster conversations about mental health, and raise awareness of suicide prevention for individuals who identify as Black or African American.”



The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, launched by actress Taraji P. Henson, raises awareness about mental health in the Black community and works to reduce stigma about the issue.

Black Therapists Rock organizes Black mental health professionals to help decrease the stigma and barriers to psychological and social well-being among marginalized communities.

And while the internet is often a negative and triggering space, it can also be an enriching place to seek support. Several Black mental health professionals share their expertise on YouTube and other social media platforms. Whether you struggle with mental health or want to understand your experiences better, it’s important to seek support, especially as a Black person living in America.

