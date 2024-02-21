‘I’m Not Getting No Job’: Couple Who Went Viral for Living In Storage Unit Is Still Homeless and Claim They’re ‘Too Smart’ to Get Jobs 

The Philadelphia man who says he was kicked out of a storage facility after sharing a TikTok video of himself living in a unit to save on rent has updated his social media followers to show he is now living in a tent.

Leland Desmond Brown Jr. and his girlfriend Breanna were evicted from their storage unit after millions of people viewed the couple’s video detailing their life in the facility. The 28-year-old said they were living in the unit to save money with the ultimate goal of buying an RV and, later, a tiny home. In a recent video captioned “When You’re Homeless & Not Getting a Job,” Brown explained why the couple is “too smart for that.”

Leland Desmond Brown Jr. and his girlfriend Breanna, an unsheltered couple living happily in a tent. (Photo: @fullestness / TikTok)

“Get a job and everything will be OK,” said Brown in the video recorded in a hotel room where the couple temporarily stayed. “Yes, that’s what my mom and dad would say. Job, job, job, job. We gonna make a video on how we’re too smart for that. We too smart for that. Homeless and smart. We too smart for that s—t.”

Breanna nodded in agreement while seated on a bed as Brown — who set up a GoFundMe after the couple went viral and made $3,915 in donations — continued to explain himself.

“Job, man, get the f—k outta here. Y’all getting me crazy, y’all driving me crazy with that J-O-B stuff.” Brown went on to say that his family told him he was a punk and he needed to get a job.

“Man, f—k all that,” he continued. “I’m not getting no job. I’ve had jobs in the past, and them jobs, I got fired at like 90 percent of those jobs. That’s not for me. I’m an entrepreneur, I’m self-made, and so is she.”

On Jan. 31, Brown shared a tearful video saying the couple was staying with family and apologized to the people who donated to his GoFundMe, who said they felt scammed. However, on Feb. 7, the couple revealed that they were living in a tent and no longer staying with family because they were “choosing to stay homeless.”

“We’d rather live outside so we can do what we wanna do,” said Brown. After Brown complained about capitalism and said that a minimalist life suited the couple because they made enough on Breanna’s OnlyFans and TikTok to survive, Breanna added that consumers are “constantly consuming things, constantly buying things that they never use and never really wanted.”

“Don’t even get me started on Christmas and birthdays,” she added.

Brown also shared a video last week captioned, “When You’re Homeless In a Tent.” The video showed the inside of the tent, which had a small shelf with battery-operated lights. Also inside the tent were yoga mats, sleeping bags, plastic organizers filled with food, water and collapsible chairs.

Several days later, Brown shared another TikTok video featuring the couple’s snow-covered tent. The video was captioned, “When You’re Homeless & It Snow,” and showed the duo clearing the snow from their living space. Another video days later showed Brown cleaning up after the tent was flooded with rain as Brown rapped, “It’s below freezing & I’m out in the cold.”

Despite the bad weather, the couple seems to still be living outside in their tent.