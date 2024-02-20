Connecticut Mother Says Classmate Pointed a Prop Gun at Her Daughter’s Head: ‘This Is What Happens to People Your Color’

A Connecticut mother is raising the alarm about the alleged racist culture at a local high school.

At a school board meeting last Thursday, Dr. Carol Felder spoke about her children’s experience in Westport Public Schools, including being called monkeys and the N-word by their peers, News 12 reported. Her children attend Staples High School and Bedford Middle School.

“It is shocking. It’s shocking that Black and brown children cannot attend Westport Public Schools without being harassed by some of their peers,” Felder said, per the outlet. “Any human being, let alone a child, would have difficulty experiencing this — and why should they have to.”

Richard Anderson and Carol Felder at a school board meeting on Feb. 15, 2024, in Westport, Connecticut. (Photos: Getty Images/YouTube screenshot)

In one incident involving her daughter, who is in seventh grade, a student pointed a prop gun at the back of her head during rehearsal for a show, stating, “This is what happens to people your color,” per CT Insider.

Felder, according to the report, showed board members racially offensive text messages about her other daughter. Someone also took a photo of the first-year student and forwarded it to other classmates with the message, “There’s about to be a hate crime.”

Other parents present at the meeting echoed similar sentiments and backed Felder’s claims. Felder made it clear that her children’s experiences are not isolated, adding that racism is not only a problem in school but in the town — which is made up of a majority of white people. She challenged the school board to be more proactive in tackling these issues.

“Leave our kids alone. And when I say our kids, I’m talking about any Black and brown student who grace the halls of any of your schools,” Felder said, CT Insider reported.

Per the outlets, Westport Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scarice acknowledged Felder’s statements and her call for them to improve. The official previously met with some of the parents and said no student should have to endure such treatment.

“Let me be clear: we do not tolerate racism and other forms of hate in our schools,” Scarice said. “When we learn that a student has been targeted based on their identity, we first take steps to ensure that the student is safe and supported. Following an investigation, we take swift, decisive action and those responsible are held accountable.”

He added: “It is essential that we work together with the entire Westport community so that everyone in our schools and broader community is treated with dignity and respect.”