‘He Was Too Close to Me’: Oregon Man Randomly Bit and Attempted to Stab Black Passerby, Officials Say

An Oregon man is accused of hurling racial slurs and striking another man with scissors last weekend, resulting in his arrest.

The suspect, 42-year-old Corey A. Nesenson, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless burning, aggravated harassment, and first-degree bias crime, police announced in a press release. It stems from the Portland resident’s alleged actions on Feb. 10.

First responders were called to the scene of a man, later identified as Nesenson, lighting clothes on fire outside. The Portland Fire & Rescue also saw Nesenson attacking a male victim by biting him and cutting him with a small pair of scissors.

Payton Thomas claims Corey A. Nesenson randomly attacked him last weekend. (Photo: KGW/Youtube screenshot)

“The case is being investigated as bias crime as the suspect subjected the victims to physical injury and placed the victim in fear of imminent serious physical injury based on the suspect’s perception of the victims’ race,” officials said.

When officers arrived, police claimed that he spit on one of them. Investigators think that he may be linked to a separate incident where he ran after an interracial couple and also used racially offensive language against them. Police are urging the victims to come forward with their experiences.

Witness and victim Payton Thomas told KGW that he saw the moment Nesenson started burning the clothing on 6th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street before “jogging after” the couple and attempting to assault them.

“The guy thankfully turned around and looked and saw him; him and the female took off running,” Thomas explained to the news station, adding that he and his friend were seemingly the suspect’s next target.

He continued, “By the time I looked up, he was too close to me to put my hands out to stop him or punch him. The only thing I could do is resort to my military training and self-defense combat, and grabbed him and slapped him to the ground.”

That’s when Thomas claims Nesenson bit him and attempted to stab him with the scissors but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He believes he was attacked due to his race.

Nesenson, who is white, was taken into custody and pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Monday. He asked to be transported to a mental health facility and the hospital, but the judge decided against the request, according to the report. He has another court date at the end of the month.

Online records viewed by Atlanta Black Star show that he is being held in Multnomah County Inverness Jail.