‘Kids Actually Make Paper Whips’: Parents Say Racist Bullying at Kentucky Middle School Has Been Happening for Years After Alarming Video Surfaces

A racist video posted by a middle school student in Kentucky has prompted parents to speak out about the unchecked racism that Black students have had to grapple with for years at that school.

Ashley White told local news outlets that her daughter has been bullied in-person and online by kids at College View Middle School in Owensboro, Kentucky.

White said students would call her daughter the N-word and a “monkey,” and the harassment only increased and became more brazen when she made it to seventh grade.

Stock image of students in class. (Getty Images)

“Kids actually make paper whips,” White told 14 News. “They’re also carrying around an app on their phone called Pocket Whip and they’re actually using it to make a whipping sound towards her and to other kids in the school.”

Another parent, who remained anonymous, told the outlet that her child’s experience with bullying at the school strongly resembles that of White’s daughter.

“The N-word, monkeys, all the racist slurs that you can think of,” she said. “She’s complained every day that she’s been called the N-word to her teachers and counselors at school, and nothing’s been done.”

That parent reported the racist incidents to the school, but she said administrators have yet to take action or respond to her complaints.

“I just feel that my voice is not being heard and they’re just sweeping it under the rug,” the anonymous parent stated. “It’s popular, it’s trendy to do and say racist stuff.”

Both parents’ criticisms came after a recent video was posted online showing a College View student saying, “Get back to work, n****r,” and miming using a whip.

White told the Owensboro Times that weeks before the video was posted, her daughter told school administrators about the racist bullying. When students found out, they bullied her even more.

White had discussions with school officials who told her they had yet to “hear of any other issues of racism going on in the school.” The school principal, Brandon Brooks, also said that the bullying against White’s daughter was an isolated case and didn’t reflect a larger problem.

However, White said she spoke with other parents who shared accounts of similar bullying incidents happening to their kids. After the video dropped, White said it “was confirmation that exactly what my daughter was telling me is happening at the school.”

Daviess County Public Schools released this statement after the video was posted: Daviess County Public Schools unequivocally condemns all forms of racism, discrimination, and bias. Every student deserves a safe and inclusive learning environment where they can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. We recognize the pain and distress that incidents of racism can cause, and we are committed to ensuring that every student feels valued, respected, and supported.



In response to any behavioral infraction, we want to assure you that we are taking proactive measures to address the situation swiftly and comprehensively. Our first priority is the well-being and safety of our students, and we are working diligently to investigate any student behavior reports. This includes engaging with all stakeholders and implementing appropriate disciplinary actions as necessary. In the case of disciplinary action, no student information can be released per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.



The school staff has been informed of the student behaviors and the school safety and supervision plan has been reviewed. Students have been reminded by the administrative team of the school focus on being kind and considerate to all at all times, as well as the protocol of reporting directly to school staff or via the anonymous tip line any hateful or intolerant comments or conduct, encouraging students “If you see something, say something.” School administrative staff have met and spoken with any parent or community stakeholder reporting information of any student behavior concern.

Furthermore, it is essential to emphasize that our school district’s core belief is centered on putting Kids First. We understand that addressing issues of racism and discrimination requires collective effort and ongoing dialogue. We encourage open communication and collaboration with parents, students, staff, and community members to ensure that all voices are heard and valued.

Brooks told the Owensboro Times that the students behind the video will be disciplined.

“I’m just hoping that the parents will make their kids aware, you know, exactly how hurtful whips, the N-word,” White said. “The powerful history behind it and how hurtful it is for my middle school child.”

Some CVMS parents and community members shared their hopes for school officials to enforce the appropriate changes to prevent more racist incidents.

“I want to publicly thank College View Middle School and their leadership team for taking two days to meet with parents and community leaders to discuss the current issues within their school. I was a part of these meetings, and I personally feel that the leadership team heard what was being said, listened with an open mind, and wanted change for their school and ALL students who go there,” one person posted on Facebook.

“I understand as an African American that the video shared was horrible, but I’m going to allow them a chance to make the changes that were discussed. Let’s all pray for our community as this is really a community problem and we have to come together to help these children understand and accept diversity,” that user concluded.

Data linked on the College View Middle School website reveals that of the more than 850 students who attend the school, 80 percent are white and 4.6 percent are Black. More than 10,000 students are currently enrolled in the Daviess County School System, 77.7 percent of which are white.