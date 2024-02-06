Killer Mike Has a Busy Weekend: Refuses to Endorse President Biden, Wins Three Grammys and Gets Arrested — Is There a Connection?

Three-time Grammy winner Killer Mike refuses to say he will vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

The Atlanta resident said it is important for people to vote according to policy and not personality while appearing on Bill Maher’s HBO Show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Now, people have created a conspiracy that asserts the artist is being demonized for his political stance.

US rapper Killer Mike poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Maher basically begged Killer Mike to reconsider his position on the Friday, Feb. 2 show.

The “Run” emcee and activist, whose real name is Michael Render, replied, “My feeling is: Pick your policy, not your person. This is not the Dallas Cowboys versus your favorite team. This is the policies that will affect our generations for the next 20, 30, 40 years to come.”

“So close your eyes and listen to the policies that are being pushed,” he continued. “Make it policy-based.”

Maher asked Killer Mike who he was “for” in 2024, and his answer did not surprise any of his followers.

“I’m for Black people. And Happy Black History Month,” the 48-year-old said.

He also talked about his support for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders when he ran for president.

“You can’t get yourself to say ‘vote for Biden over Trump?’” Maher prodded.

But the quick-thinking rapper jumped in with a litany of things he wants Biden to “get” himself to do.

“Can he get himself to apologize for the [1994] crime bill?” Killer Mike asked.

Biden sponsored the 1994 crime law, passed by Congress and signed by President Bill Clinton. He touted it as legislation that would reverse decades of rising crime, but critics of the policy say it led to mass incarceration.

“Can he get himself to get his head out of his ass and say ‘Black people, you are Black regardless? I need you to tell me what I need to do.’ Can he pick a coalition of former people who were affected by drug law, street gangs, recidivism and crime and say ‘I need you as a board to advise me how to fix federal prisons’? If he can do that, absolutely I can. So my challenge is out,” the Atlanta native bulleted.

Back in May 2020, while campaigning for his first term in the White House, Biden told “Breakfast Club” hosts that anyone who doesn’t vote for him “ain’t Black.”

Days after the “Real Time with Bill Maher” interview aired, Killer Mike was at the Grammy Awards excited to see what his peers thought of his 2023 offering, particularly his song “Scientists and Engineers” and his rap album “Michael.”

The Run the Jewels rapper won three awards for his solo contribution, Best Rap Album for “Michael,” Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for his song “Scientists and Engineers.” While the artist should have been celebrating, he was arrested for allegedly confronting a security guard at the gala.

“On Sunday, February 4, just after 4 p.m., a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a comment to Newsweek.

Police charged the celebrity with misdemeanor battery, and he has since been released.

Many Trump supporters on social media have floated the idea that his arrest had less to do with the altercation and more to do with his political views.

2 days ago on Bill Maher, Killer Mike refused to endorse Biden



Tonight, he was arrested at the Grammys



What is going on? pic.twitter.com/ZsRVqWgGyk — Zaire (@Z_zaire) February 5, 2024

Killer Mike was on Bill Maher two nights ago and refused to endorse Biden.



Last night, he was hauled out of the Grammys in handcuffs.



I ain’t saying nothing… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) February 5, 2024

Some people believe it has more to do with his political activism.

“Killer Mike gets arrested for an earlier battery charge after winning three Grammys. Is it still a socioeconomic issue? Will Smith committed battery at the Academy Awards. Socioeconomic issue?” one person tweeted.

Killer Mike gets arrested for an earlier battery charge after winning three Grammys. Is it still a socioeconomic issue?



Will Smith committed battery at the Academy Awards. Socioeconomic issue? pic.twitter.com/qeYdpASXXh — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) February 5, 2024

Still, a connection between the arrest, his activism, and his refusal to endorse Biden has not been established.