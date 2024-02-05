'I Will Never Forgive You': Husband of Tennessee Pastor Killed in 2022 Carjacking Slams Gunman In Court:

The husband of a beloved Memphis, Tennessee, pastor who was fatally shot in 2022 slammed the killer in court during his victim impact statement.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Miguel Andrade was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, WREG reported. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and carjacking, which were lesser charges included in his deal.

Darrell, the victim’s husband, did not hold back his feelings about the teen while in the courtroom.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was killed during a carjacking in 2022. Miguel Andrade pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the crime. (ABC24/Youtube screenshot, Facebook/Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams)

“I wish for you to die. I will never forgive you. I hope all your family … feels the worst pain imaginable with you being locked up. But it will never measure up to my pain,” Darrell said, per the outlet. “I have no remorse for you. I wish the worst for you.”

Prosecutors said Eason-Williams, 52, was in her car and parked in her driveway when two suspects arrived at her home. Andrade opened fire, pulled her out of the car, and fled the scene.

They also took another victim’s car but ended up crashing it a short time later. Following the incident, local police located three suspects, one being Andrade. The teen was caught with Eason-Williams’ key and the firearm he used during the fatal carjacking, the outlet reported.

It was also discovered that Andrade had an ankle monitor linked to a crime that happened before the incident involving Eason-Williams. However, according to WMC, he was out on bond until his formal sentencing this week. The pastor’s sister spoke freely about that decision.

“What you did to Autura was not only selfish, but cruel,” Tricia said, speaking to Andrade. “I hope you get the max sentence for your crime. You are a disgrace. I’ve hated seeing you out, living your life while my sister is dead.”

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that Andrade must complete the entire sentence without the option for parole, per the news station. The other two suspects remain jailed, with one 17-year-old serving a juvenile sentence and the 22-year-old being held in jail on a $1 million bond.