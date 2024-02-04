GoFundMe for Detroit Father of Six Mauled By Dogs On His Way Home Raises Over $40,000; Family Plans to Sue City, Owners

A GoFundMe for a Michigan man who suffered severe injuries after being brutally attacked by three dogs has raised over $40,000.

Harold Phillips of Detroit was walking home from a bus stop after running errands at a mall when the animals came out of a backyard and charged him on Monday, Fox 2 reported.

“The dogs bit his groin, his head, his back, his legs – they mauled him,” his spouse, Shauntaye Phillips, told the outlet.

Harold Phillips is fighting for his life after he was attacked by three dogs earlier this week. (GoFundMe)

Shauntaye created a fundraiser for his medical bills and any other potential expenses needed, including a potential funeral. She championed him for being a good husband and father to his six children. In an update on Thursday, she shared that his condition is worsening.

“Thanks for all your continued love and support and prayers. Harold’s condition at this time isn’t improving. His organs are shutting down,” she wrote. “I will not take him off the ventilator cause God has the final say. I thank everyone for everything your doing for my family. We greatly appreciate you all more than anyone could imagine.”

The owner was cited but has not been criminally charged, according to Fox 4. Phillips’ son called for accountability.

“If you don’t know how to contain a dog, don’t buy one,” Haroun told the news station. “(There) should be justice – I don’t know what to say. It’s my dad, it’s him, he’s not supposed to die like this. He’s too strong.”

The Phillips family plans to sue the owners and the city of Detroit. Their attorney, James Harrington, said the owner has a history of citations, CBS News reported. He also claimed that they knew the dogs, which were euthanized, were “dangerous.”

“We’ve already started our investigation, and our investigation has been very thorough in a short period of time, and some of the things we’ve begun to uncover is shocking,” Harringotn added, per the outlet.