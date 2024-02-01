Rise In Violent Attacks In Jamaica Prompt U.S. Embassy To Issue Level 3 and 4 Travel Warnings, Asks Americans to Reconsider Travel Plans

If you are considering traveling to certain islands in the West Indies, the U.S. State Department is asking you to be on high alert. American officials have issued a Level 3 travel advisory for one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

Jamaicans still want you to come and spend your dollars, despite the risks, but be careful.

As per a travel alert released by the State Department on Tuesday, Jan. 23, individuals planning to visit Jamaica are advised to “exercise increased caution” due to a recent surge in violent incidents, including a rash of murders on the big island. Jamaica’s warning comes a few days after the government issued a Level 2 advisory about the Bahamas.

The U.S. Embassy in Jamaica has emphasized in a press release that tourists are frequently subjected to violent crimes, such as “home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides.” It is pointed out that sexual assaults occur regularly, even for travelers staying at all-inclusive resorts that are often advertised by travel agents as safe.

“Local police often do not respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. When arrests are made, cases are infrequently prosecuted to a conclusive sentence,” the Embassy stated.

“Families of U.S. citizens killed in accidents or homicides frequently wait a year or more for final death certificates to be issued by Jamaican authorities,” the government said.

“The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica has for several years been among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. U.S. government personnel under COM [Chief of Mission] security responsibility are prohibited from traveling to the areas listed below, from using public buses, and from driving outside of prescribed areas of Kingston at night.”

While travelers might read the alert and decide to come with the hopes of protecting themselves with a handgun, the Embassy says that people are not allowed to “bring firearms or ammunition,” warning that the penalty to do so will be “severe and can include lengthy prison sentences.”

With this in mind, the government is advising people to “reconsider travel.”

The United States is taking measures to protect its own, saying, “U.S. government personnel under Chief of Mission (COM) security responsibility are prohibited from traveling to many areas due to increased risk.”

Many Americans have seen the advisories and decided to change their plans.

“I just knew I was planning a trip to jamaica this year, honey I think tf not!” on person wrote.

Others are saying there has to be more than an alert to keep them away from the beautiful beaches and ocean waves.

“I will NEVER cancel a trip to Jamaica. Everywhere is scary!” an X user commented.

One person doesn’t believe that resorts will be impacted, despite what the government says.

“You are a tourist and you are going to be on a resort doing tourist s—t,” she commented in response to someone saying they would cancel their trip. “You will be fine. Please. The areas they outlined on the government travel site are not areas that people who aren’t Jamaican go to. Jamaica has been at a Level 3 since before COVID.”

Officials have outlined the hot areas where they are flat-out telling people not to go to. Areas on the island identified with Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisories are St. Ann’s Parish; St. Catherine’s Parish; All of Clarendon Parish; St. Elizabeth’s Parish; Hanover Parish; St. James Parish/Montego Bay; Kingston and St. Andrew Parish; St. Thomas Parish; and Clarks Town/ Westmoreland Parish. Jamaican diplomats have even identified certain neighborhoods and communities of high risk.

Tourism contributes significantly to Jamaica’s gross domestic product (GDP). The revenue generated from tourism supports various sectors, including hospitality, transportation, entertainment, and local businesses. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett was ecstatic about the growth the island experienced, particularly after COVID-19 shut the world down, in April 2023.

“This is the biggest and best winter season Jamaica has ever had in the history of tourism,” Bartlett said, according to the Ministry of Tourism. “

For the January to March 2023 period, it is estimated that Jamaica welcomed 1.18 million visitors, which represents growth of 94.4% when compared to the same period in 2022. This represents earnings of US$1.15 billion, 46.4% above the US$786.8 million earned for the same period in 2022,” the minister added.

In 2023, Bartlett reported, Jamaica received 3.3 million visitors, resulting in an estimated US$3.7 billion in earnings for the year. Projections for 2024 anticipate a further increase, reaching an estimated US$4.1 billion in earnings.

Jamaica’s Tourism Board said in a statement to Travel + Leisure after the alert went out, “There are very distinctly defined areas within Jamaica that the advisory cites as having high risk for crime, so the majority of the island’s tourism product remains unaffected.”

Adding, “Visitors can continue to come with confidence to enjoy all that Jamaica has to offer.”

Jamaica reportedly has had one of the highest homicide rates in the Western Hemisphere for several years. At least 65 people have been killed in the last four weeks according to data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force show, contrary to the 81 people killed in the first month of 2023.

A person of interest was arrested this week in connection with the rape of a 91-year-old woman in Westmoreland on Jan. 27. She was attacked by a man who entered her home through a rear window.

Quintairia Roker, a 24-year-old American terrorist was found dead in her hotel room while on vacation last June. She came to the country to celebrate her birthday and stayed at the Montego Bay Club Resort to celebrate her birthday.

The State Department has also issued a travel advisory for the Bahamas, which was placed on a Level 2 warning, noting that Americans to “exercise increased caution” and not fight back if they find themselves the victims of a crime.