‘Time for ‘White America’ to Take This Country Back’: West Virginia Man Threatens to Blow Up Hotel, Leaves Racist Note at Front Desk

A West Virginia man was brought into custody by the Clarksburg Police Department after police say he threatened to bomb a local Days Inn.

The clerk at the hotel reported receiving a note containing the threat from the man and promptly contacted authorities.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Monday, Jan. 29, the day of the incident, Edward Queen threatened to commit violence against East Indian people and aligned himself with white supremacist groups and ideology.

Days Inn (Photo: Wikipedia)

The 68-year-old man was staying at the Days Inn hotel on Tolley Drive before he made the threat.

Officers stated surveillance videos showed him placing the note on the front desk in the lobby when no one was there.

The letter contained a threat to commit “terroristic acts,” specifically mentioning “that bombs would be placed at the hotel,” WBOY reported. Eventually, a staffer saw and read the letter from the hotel guest and called the police.

Queen allegedly wrote, “It was time for ‘White America’ to take this country back,” before saying he would “kill all people from India” and others from different racial groups and signing it “Ed Queen Room 208.”

The city of Clarksburg has a population of approximately 16,000 people. According to the U.S. Census, the demographic makeup of this small town is predominantly white, comprising 92.1 percent of the population. Mixed-race individuals constitute the second-largest group, accounting for 4.5 percent, while Blacks represent the third-largest segment with 2.5 percent.

Clarksburg Patrol Sgt. L.A. McGlone filed felony charges of making terroristic threats against Queen, who was identified as homeless.

Presently, he is in custody at North Central Regional Jail.

Harrison Chief Magistrate Frank Demarco established a bond of $100,000, payable in cash or through a bail bond company agent. The magistrate also issued a jail commitment order.