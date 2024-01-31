Alarming Video Shows Three Suspects Chasing, Gunning Down 11-Year-Old Atlanta Boy; Shooters Still at Large

Atlanta Police are working to track down three suspects they say are linked to shooting an 11-year-old boy earlier this month.

The accusations come from a Jan. 14 incident when officers discovered the child with several gunshot wounds near the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, 11 Alive reported. He has not been publicly identified, most likely due to being a juvenile.

The child was reportedly trying to evade the alleged suspects in the neighborhood, and according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he attempted to hide by a laundromat. However, when the trio found him, they fired their weapons, and struck him two times.

Police are looking for three suspects who are accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy earlier this month. (Atlanta News First/Youtube screenshot)

He survived the shooting and was transported to a local hospital. The reason why the boy was running from the suspects is unclear.

Surveillance video posted by the department shows the three male suspects dressed in all black chasing the boy. When the group spotted him from afar, they started shooting in his direction from the sidewalk and fled the scene. The boy continued to run away from them. An investigation is underway as the suspects remain at large.

Police are urging the public to contact them with any information related to this case. People could submit a tip at StopCrimeAtl.org or 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters are also eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The same week, an 18-year-old died, and a 16-year-old was injured following a separate shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Jan. 13. Officers responded to the Reserve at Birch Creek that afternoon.

The local medical examiner’s office identified the deceased victim as Thomas Lowe, who police said was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local news. The surviving teen, on the other hand, was struck in the arm and transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Police are not sure what sparked the shooting, and no suspects have been charged, but they confirmed that Lowe and the other victim knew one another.