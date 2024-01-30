You Really Can Buy a Tiny House on Amazon — Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You

Several social media users have recently tested out a new trend about buying tiny homes on Amazon, and have shared videos showing the reveal, setup, and actual cost of buying a tiny home.

One influencer named Kezia Williams shared a video noting the costs of several Amazon tiny homes on the platform, including a 180-square-foot home for just under $3000 as well as a 240-square-foot home for just under $8,000. However, Williams reminded viewers that the price tag does not cover the full cost of installing the tiny houses.

A TikTok influencer installs a tiny home from Amazon. (Photo: @keziamw / TikTok)

“$3000 Amazon Tiny Homes! The truth about costs,” the video is captioned.

The first home displayed in Williams’ video is the Rockwood, which is priced at $2,949 for 180 square feet. The home does not include electricity, floors, or windows but does include a small shower and takes approximately one day to assemble — presumably with a helper, as Williams had in the video.

The second home displayed is the Windemere, a 120-square-foot home for $3,634. The Windemere comes with windows and floors but is extremely small and meant to be a shed or creative workspace rather than a tiny living space.

The third home shared by Williams is the Arlington, a 240-square-foot home for $7,995. Williams revealed that drywall, wiring, plumbing, installation, and a kitchen would need to be added to all three homes to make them liveable, which could add another $45,000 to the price tag.

Another influencer with the handle @msroyalty83 also shared the additional costs when buying tiny homes. The TikToker noted that while you can purchase a tiny home for $20,000, it could cost an additional $20,000 for electrical outlets and plumbing.

Another viral video shows an influencer sharing the 380-square-foot home that he bought through Amazon that literally unfolded with the drywall already installed. The home also already includes windows and floors as well as a working toilet and shower. However, electrical outlets are not included and a generator was needed for electricity.

“That’s wild, It didn’t come with instructions and we built it,” said a man, adding that the keys were taped to the house.

According to Amazon, the expandable homes cost about $34,999, and the manufacturers recommend concrete on the legs to maximize the stability and advise homeowners to leave the home during extreme weather conditions such as storms, tornados, hurricanes, floods, and blizzards.

TikTok users replied to the videos, and several were happy to know the real costs. One replied, “I wanted one but then I realized it’s cheaper to buy a mobile home.” Another added, “Finally! People aren’t thinking about having to pay for the electricity and plumbing, which is not cheap.” However, others noted the rising costs of apartment living in cities like New York. “This is bigger than an affordable NYC apartment.”

The trend of buying tiny homes via Amazon began in 2019. While they are appealing to those on a budget, please understand that the cost you see on Amazon’s website is not the final price. You will need to consider things needed for your comfort, such as electricity, plumbing, and safety. Other things worth considering are the the cost of land ownership, required permits, and accrued interest if you purchased the home on credit.