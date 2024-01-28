‘I’d Do it All Over Again’: Proud Boy Shows No Remorse As He’s Sentenced to Six Years for Participation In Jan. 6 Insurrection

A Washington state man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection that shook the nation in 2021 has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Convicted of two federal charges and multiple misdemeanors for his involvement in storming the U.S. Capitol, the defiant insurrectionist, shackled during sentencing, boldly declared he would do it again, even if he would be sentenced to a century behind bars.

Chief Judge James Boasberg was shocked as Proud Boy Marc Bru rudely interrupted him during the Wednesday, Jan. 24 sentencing.

Protesters gather to storm the Capitol and halt a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Proud Boy Marc Bru is featured in a circle. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Facing the consequences of his guilty verdict for two felonies and five misdemeanors, the nationalist showed little concern. While standing before the court, he boldly called the judge a “clown” and a “fraud.”

“You can give me 100 years, and I’d do it all over again,” Bru said, The Associated Press reported.

Boasberg responded, “As you sit here today, you say even if you got a hundred years, you’d do it all over again. … That’s the definition of no remorse in my book.”

Eventually, the judge was able to state that Bru was sentenced to 72 months in prison, less than the 87 months recommended by the government’s attorneys, according to court documents.

Additionally, Bru was mandated to reimburse $2,000 in restitution and pay over $7,900 in fines for monies he had collected through a GiveSendGo account related to his case.

The prosecutors outlined all the reasons why he should have gotten more time, saying, that out of all of the rioters brought before the court, Bru was one of the least remorseful. They further noted that the rioter absconded shortly before his July 2023 trial date, continued to make plans to overthrow the government, and encouraged others to join his mission.

They also presented how Bru was a part of another planning cell to enact a “January 6 2.0” attack a month and a half after the Washington D.C. attack.

“Within six weeks following the riot, Bru sought to buy gas masks in bulk, recruited others, and made plans to lead a violent, armed insurrection to take over the government in Portland, Oregon,” court documents revealed, adding, “Bru was arrested in this case before those plans could come to fruition.”

The prosecution also shared evidence that included text messages that showed when Oregonian reflected on Jan. 6, he said that it was not violent enough and that people were “not sufficiently dedicated to overthrowing the government.”

Bru was arrested in Vancouver, Washington, in March 2021 by the FBI but released. He later was arrested twice after that in 2023, both times for driving under the influence.

The self-proclaimed patriot received a sentence shorter than the recommended seven years and three months from the State. Despite his conviction, prosecutors highlighted his popularity and influence, citing his recent call on Jan. 23 for nightly vigils outside the detention facility where he and fellow insurrectionists are held. Addressing his supporters, Bru vowed to “put on a good show” during his sentencing.

The prosecution said that looking at his “post-conviction comments, he appears only to have become further radicalized and angry,” even being behind bars.

“The question about whether Mr. Bru will re-offend has to some extent already been answered by Mr. Bru himself, who has declared over and over that these laws do not apply to him,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon said in his remarks, WUSA 9 reported.

Bru and his followers are believed to be mobilized during this presidential election, and Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, believes he knows why. He took to the X platform to express his concerns and hoped to get people to pay closer attention to the upcoming vote— as an issue of national safety.

Marc Bru of Washington was sentenced to six years today for rioting against democracy at the Capitol on Jan. 6.



Trump pledged, if president, he would pardon people like this man. Bru said he’d do it all over if he had the chance.



No one should be allowed to do this ever again. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 25, 2024

“Marc Bru of Washington was sentenced to six years today for rioting against democracy at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” he tweeted.

“Trump pledged,” he continued, “If president, he would pardon people like this man. Bru said he’d do it all over if he had the chance.”

“No one should be allowed to do this ever again,” he ended his post.