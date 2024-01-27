If You Can Go a Month Without Your Phone, This Company Will Pay You $10,000 — Many Social Media Users Aren’t Up for the Challenge

A New York-based dairy brand wants people to go smartphone-free for a month. The Icelandic yogurt brand Siggi’s has launched a contest to promote simpler living, awarding ten people $10,000 to give up their smartphones for four weeks.

The contest opened to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Entry to the contest is free and available to legal residents in the United States who are at least 18 years old and possess internet access.

Woman on her bed scrolling through cell phone

To participate, potential winners must adhere to the contest’s official rules, which entail writing an essay of 100 to 500 words. The essay should articulate their perspective on the necessity of a digital detox, outline the potential benefits of not having access to a smartphone, and elucidate how their beliefs align with the company’s philosophy, which says living a simpler life “sets you free.”

Applications are due on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

According to the website, as part of their “Digital Detox” program, each of the ten participants must store their phones in a smartphone lockbox. In exchange, they’ll receive a flip phone and a 1-month pre-paid sim card. They’ll also get three months’ worth of Siggi’s yogurt and, of course, $10,000.

“We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions,” the company stated, explaining, “One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!”

Experts say that “47% of Americans admit they’re addicted to their phones” and that “the average American checks their smartphone 352 times per day,” according to Asurion.com.

In fact, studies show that most people spend more time on their phone than they do with their romantic partner.

One statistic that explains why Siggi’s is having the challenge is that 44 percent of American adults say that if they don’t have their phones on their person, they are likely to become anxious.

One person on social media proved that the addiction is actually real, writing on the X platform, “I can’t.”

Another wrote, “Only $10K? I’ll keep my phone.”

After considering the offering, one person started negotiating in his or her head how to find a loophole.

“Just because I can’t use my phone doesn’t mean I can’t use other devices and other [people’s] phones,” the comment read.

But the brand believes the campaign can work.

When talking about the contest, Kristina Drociak, Siggi’s director of PR and digital strategy, said their goal is to eliminate “unnecessary” things — just like they do in the products that they make.

“Our brand ethos is all about stripping away the unnecessary, and just like fewer ingredients in yogurt, we believe fewer digital distractions can make for a more satisfying life,” Drociak said in an interview with Fox Business, adding that the company recognizes that because people are using their phones so much and increasing their screen time, that having a negative effect being made on society.

“The goal of the program is to show people the benefits of going digital-free in hopes that this can start new healthy habits in 2024 and beyond,” she said.