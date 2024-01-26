‘I’ll Go Make Another’: Corey Holcomb Calls Out His Daughter, Says New Generation of Kids Doesn’t Have Respect for Their Parents

Corey Holcomb is receiving backlash after calling her the B-word on the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, “The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show.” Clips of the comedian-turned-podcaster hit the internet after the show went live on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and people are saying that “some things you can’t take back.”

An excerpt from the over two-hour episode starts off with Holcomb discussing how disrespectful this generation of young people are, including his own daughter who he claims tried to “run game” on him.

Holcomb is heard in the edited clip saying part of the reason why his daughter is how she is is because she was raised by her mother.

“She be like, ‘I know you hate my mama.’ I be like, ‘B—h, I ain’t got time to hate nobody,’” he said before adding, “Your mama was drama. Here it is, all these years later, you just like your mama. Both of y’all can kiss my mother—king a—.”

“I’ll go make another daughter,” Holcomb said to his co-hosts Darlene “OG” Ortiz, Kraig “KraigFacts” Smith, and Marcus “YouKnowMaaacus” Smith. “I don’t give a f—ck.”

The Chicago native then said, “If you ain’t good as a person, no matter who you are, I have a cutoff switch God blessed me with to say f—k you mother—ker. I don’t give a f—k if it’s my kid. … I’ll go make another daughter.”

According to the comedian, he even told his mother that his daughter was no good after she told him that the young woman was trying to get in touch with him.

“Ah mama, you watch that little b—h,” he quipped.

Part of the problem, Holcomb believes, is that this new generation does not have “honor” or “respect” for their parents, a clip reveals.

“The way the youngsters are brought up now, they will f—k over the mama and daddy quicker than they will f—k over somebody in the streets,” he said.

He went back to talking about his daughter, but this time seeming to direct the conversation to her, “I didn’t love your mama. You just popped up on a n—ga.”

Holcomb continued, “I tried to show you love. You come out here, I did all this s—t for her, she was still talking s—t. I’m not like everybody else, I don’t need your acceptance.”

Many on social media were appalled at the former “ComicView” star’s statements.

One person tweeted, “Respect is earned, I don’t give a damn Who You Are, that includes parents. I had parents who didn’t treat me with respect, so I stopped coming around Odds are Corey Holcomb’s daughter is not going to be coming around her father much and I can’t blame her.”

“Somethings you can’t take back…even if later on you want to,” another person commented on Instagram.

Someone else wrote, “He’s never been a comedian to me cause he’s never funny. Calling your daughter a b—ch and not having a self proclaimed hand in her raising says it all! He’s the problem!”

“I just couldn’t speak on my child to the internet in this manner,” another person commented. “But hey, it takes all kind to make the world go round.”

His child is not the only person Holcomb has dragged on his show. He has publicly gone back and forth with a number of celebrities and influencers, such as fellow comedians Aries Spears, Ryan Davis, Earthquake, Jess Hilarious, and most recently Katt Williams and Dave Chappelle.

He has also taken aim at Stephen A. Smith and Boyce Watkins.

Holcomb’s IMDb profile shows that he and his wife, Maya Holcomb married in 2010 and they have three children. It is not clear if the daughter he is speaking about is their child or from a previous relationship.

In a previous 2021 show clip, Holcomb called his daughter “crazy,” and alleged that her mother tried to hit him with a car. He said he knew she “wouldn’t be right” because she was raised by her mother in Chicago.