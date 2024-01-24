Black Man Living In China Shocks Restaurant Staff with his Fluency in Mandarin and Chopsticks Skills 

A Black British content creator living in China has gone viral after posting a video on his social media account of him using chopsticks while eating at a local restaurant. In addition to being impressed by his skills with the eating utensils, viewers were impressed by how fluently he spoke Mandarin, the local language.

Black content creator living in China goes viral after impressing locals with his fluent Mandarin language and his chopstick skills. (Photos: @yinkaabroad/Instagram)

In six days, Yinka Ajala’s video has received over 5 million views on Instagram. The video exploded, with mostly positive comments about the expat bonding with others over food.

The clip, which is entirely in Mandarin with English subtitles supplied by Ajala, starts with an older Chinese man walking by as Ajala eats with the sticks from his bowl of rice, and marveling at his skills. The Brit thanked the waiter for his compliment but was shocked when he returned with a woman — bearing a full-faced grin — to see his skills.

Showing off a little, Ajala scoops up a sizable portion of noodles and says, “what’s up?” as he gobbles his food.

“You use chopsticks,” one person says. Another adds, “You’re awesome. You can speak Mandarin!?”

Modestly, the Black man says, “I can,” while smiling but focusing on his meal.

The gentleman says to him, “You use chopsticks incredibly well.”

After, the young man replies, “Thank you” again, the woman asks, “Have you lived here for a long time?”

He then shares that he moved from Great Britain and had been in China for almost five years after moving to what is now the second-most populous country in the world in 2019.

“Then have you settled down here?” the woman asked, replying “Awesome,” when Ajala said that he did.

Once through quizzing him about his life, the woman asked him if he liked the food. The smile on his face confirmed his “yes,” before he could say it.

Ajala’s comment section overflowed with comments that celebrated the cultural exchange.

“I love the fact that he represents our culture in a positive light it goes to show how amazing we are,” one person wrote. Another person replied, “They love you!”

After someone joked that he was about to find a wife, another person took it a step further and added, “This is how we will end hate. To be engaged in other cultures and treat it with love, kindness, and respect. Food looks.” A fourth person said, “This is amazing!!! 5 yrs in a new country and “settled ” and fluent in a foreign language. Lovvvve this entire video.”

In two follow-up videos, Ajala gave a tutorial on how to use chopsticks and addressed some negative comments he received on the post. In one video talked about the overwhelming support he has gotten from people who watch his content, saying he “didn’t expect” his videos to blow so quickly.

“I’m very grateful the majority of the comments that I receive are positive,” Ajala said in part, adding that he likes to reply to people as best as he can.

“But there have been a lot of comments … they don’t make up the majority but they have still been a lot of comments that managed to bring out negative things in my videos,” Ajala continued. “Like, there’s no negativity at all, but somehow people managed to bring out the assumptions that there were tons of racism in there.”

Ajala blasted those comments, saying, “I don’t know where you get these thoughts from,” before adding, “I just prefer … people wouldn’t say these things because you don’t know these people nor have you actually gone out to explore.”

