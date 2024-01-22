Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Plowing Down Black Man In ‘Racially Motivated’ Road Rage Dispute

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison for the “senseless” killing of a Black man following a road rage incident a few years ago.

The altercation occurred in Belmont in January 2021. Officials said Dean Kapsalis fatally struck a 35-year-old Black man, identified as Henry Tapia, with his pickup truck following an argument, NBC Boston reported.

People at the scene told law enforcement that they initially saw the two men stopped on a roadway and shouting back and forth at each other. The confrontation escalated when Kapsalis hurled racial slurs at Tapia, who was standing by his Honda Civic on Upland Road, according to the Boston Globe.

Dean Kapsalis was sentenced to life behind bars for the death of 35-year-old Henry Tapia in 2021. (NBC News/Youtube screenshot)

“What did you call me?” Tapia reportedly said. “You want to try and call me that again?”

In response, witnesses said Kapsalis drove in Tapia’s direction and hit him. When officers arrived to help the victim at the scene, he told them, “I can’t breathe,” the outlet reported

Tapia was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Kapsalis left the area but eventually turned himself in about an hour after the incident.

Community leaders and residents gathered at a vigil to remember his life and condemn the death of the father of three. Tapia, also known as Henny, was recognized by his peers and family members in the highest regard.

“For all who knew Henny, despite his moniker, he was nothing short of AMAZING. He was truly a GOOD guy. Henny was a gentle giant, a loyal friend, with a big unforgettable smile, and an even bigger heart,” a GoFundMe said.

Kapsalis, a white man, faced multiple charges, including racially motivated murder, and was found guilty last May. After the decision was announced, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan highlighted how race played a significant role in this case, as CBS News reported.

“We should make no mistake — this was a racially motivated, senseless tragedy. What is significant about today’s verdict is that in Middlesex County when we have violent incidents hate and bigotry, those will not be seen as just background facts,” Ryan said, later adding, “The fact that some of the last words Henry Tapia heard were a horrific racial insult meant to intimidate and threaten him based on the color of his skin is something we cannot tolerate.”

Kapsalis apologized to Tapia’s loved ones during his sentencing, per NBC Boston. The victim’s cousin, Raul Felipe, said that “it’s going to be a long process” to forgive him for his actions.



He will have a chance for parole after serving 15 years of his sentence.