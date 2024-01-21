VP Kamala Harris Shares That She is ‘Scared As Heck’ That Trump Could Return To White House, Calls Him ‘An Existential Threat To Our Democracy’

Kamala Harris shared her anxiety about former President Donald Trump winning the White House for a second time in this fall’s election.

The current vice president opened up about her concerns regarding the potential outcome during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday. Harris said she’s going to push for the Biden campaign.

“I am scared as heck, which is why I’m traveling our country,” Harris said. “You know, there’s an old saying that there’s only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared.”

Kamala Harris. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“We don’t run away from something when we’re scared, we fight back against it,” she added.

Her remarks were in response to host Joy Behar’s question about fellow members of the Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who expressed similar sentiments in recent weeks. Harris herself has considered Trump “an existential threat to our democracy.”

Trump has been coasting ahead of his opponents in the polls as a front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination despite his legal hardships. A survey conducted by ABC News/Ipsos determined that President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to 33 percent, the lowest figure since George W. Bush’s presidency.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” earlier this month, Clyburn expressed his thoughts on Black voter turnout, adding he’s “very concerned.”

“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is we have not been able to break through that ‘MAGA wall’ in order to get to people exactly what this president has done,” Clyburn said.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was also candid about her thoughts on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast: “What’s going to happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways sometimes I think people take for granted.”

Those in Barack Obama’s close circle told news outlets that the ex-president believes the 2024 election will be a tight race and that he’s willing to support Biden.