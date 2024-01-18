‘He Did Not Say That’: Union Rep Claims Voice on Recording Disparaging Black Students Was Al-Generated and Not Baltimore County High School Principal

The Baltimore County Public Schools system has launched an investigation into a high school principal who was recorded spewing offensive remarks about Black students and the Jewish community.

District officials are looking into Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert and an audio recording capturing what’s believed to be his voice going on a tirade aimed at school staff, Black students, and the community’s Jewish families. However, union officials claim the recording is AI-generated.

“The outrageous language in the audio is not the language, thoughts or character of Principal Eiswert. He is an outstanding school leader who has daily demonstrated his commitment to the students, community and faculty of Pikesville HS,” said Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees executive director Billy Burke, whose union represents school administrators such as principals and other management-level staff.

Baltimore County Public Schools is investigating a recording capturing what’s believed to be the voice of Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert spewing derogatory remarks about school staff, Black students, and the Jewish community. (Photo: x/@ericeiswert1)

The recording was posted on the Instagram account @murder_ink_bmore. It’s unclear who recorded the audio and how the popular social media page obtained it. Maryland is a two-party consent state.

“You know, I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumba**es here every day?” the voice purported to be Eiswert’s is heard saying. “Between these ungrateful Black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag or these teachers who don’t get it — how hard is it to get these students to meet their grade-level expectations?”

The speaker goes on to name a staff member he believes “should have never been hired,” then makes a derogatory remark against another person, saying, “I’m gonna drag his Black a** out of here one way or another.”

“I’m just so sick of the inadequacies of these people,” the recording continues, a reference to the students and faculty. “And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m going to join the other side!” the rant adds before the recording ends.

While the recording’s authenticity has yet to be verified by district officials or local news reports, the superintendent of the school system called it “deeply disturbing.”

“I understand how upsetting this recording is for many members of the Team BCPS community,” Superintendent Myriam Rogers said. “We will not tolerate disparaging remarks about any member of the Team BCPS community.”

The most recent release of state test results shows that 40 percent of high schools in Baltimore City reported zero students scoring proficient in math after state exams. No student achieved a proficient score in these schools. Seventy-one percent of the district’s student population is Black, according to its website.

Johnny Olszewski, the Baltimore County executive, also released a statement since the recording’s release:

“Hate, discrimination, and prejudice have no place in our community — especially in our schools. The statements being circulated are abhorrent and my administration is providing our full support to BCPS as they conduct a thorough investigation. Following the conclusion of this investigation, I know swift action will be taken to hold those involved accountable.”

The Council of Administrative and Supervisory Employees (CASE) is a “designated bargaining unit” for certified Baltimore County Public Schools staff and faculty who are members and need legal representation in personnel matters.

Burke said the union supports the BCPS investigation and will provide our full cooperation. However, he is requesting “that there be a pause in any rush to judgment and that we act respectfully to his family, staff, and to each other. Let this be a reminder that hate has no place.”

Burke also told the Baltimore Banner that he believes the recording doesn’t capture Eiswert’s voice but speculated that it is AI-generated, noting no other voice can be heard.

“We believe that it is AI generated,” Burke said. “He did not say that.”