‘He Died a Hero’: Beloved School Crossing Guard Killed While Attempting to Break Up Heated Dispute on New York Subway

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed on a New York City subway train amid what his loved ones say was a heroic act.

Richard Henderson was aboard the No. 3 train on his way home as it was arriving at the Franklin Ave-Medgar Evers College station on Sunday night. Police say that he was trying to break up a dispute between two individuals going back and forth over loud music, local news reported.

“He got shot stepping into an altercation that he had nothing to do with,” his wife, Jakeba, told The New York Times. “He died a hero. He died doing what he did — taking up for the weak.”

Richard Henderson, 45, was fatally shot while trying to break up an argument on an NYC train on Sunday. (Photo: CBS New York/Youtube screenshot)

The couple have been in each other’s lives since they were teens and have been married for two decades, per the outlet. Jakeba described him as “the life of the party.”

Henderson, who officers found, was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, police said that he was struck in the shoulder and back after 8 p.m. They added that the gunman possibly didn’t want to hit Henderson but the passenger he had the altercation with.

The suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority offered its condolences to Henderson’s family and said it’s working with law enforcement to find the perpetrator.

“This is another sad reminder that gun violence has no place in this city, the statement sent to WABC said. “The MTA is cooperating fully with the investigation to ensure the perpetrator can be brought to justice.”

Henderson, a cherished father and grandfather, was a crossing guard at Avenues The World School in the city. The private school community created a GoFundMe to help his family with expenses. Hundreds donated, raising nearly $234,000, and some recalled their favorite memories with Henderson.

“Richard’s life was a mosaic of selflessness and dedication. For over a decade, he served as a crossing guard, shepherding young lives safely, a role that mirrored his innate desire to protect and care for those around him,” the fundraiser’s caption said. “Rich was a peaceful man, who never had a quarrel with the world but lost his life trying to quell one. This profound loss has left his family, friends, and community in a state of shock and grief.”