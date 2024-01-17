TikToker Claps Back at Critics Calling Her ‘Gold Digger’ After Sharing That Her Boyfriend Financially Supports Her as She Pursues Career Dreams

A woman who went viral for explaining how her boyfriend financially supported her while she worked to jumpstart her career as a content creator is generating a lot of hope online for singles, but some people commented that they weren’t on board with her lifestyle.

Erica M. (@officialericaam) stitched a video on TikTok from another content creator asking women in healthy relationships to share their experiences.

TikToker Erica M. shared how her boyfriend decided to fully finance her lifestyle while she pursued her career dreams, which was met with support and opposition online. (Photos: TikTok/@officialericaam)

In a video that’s received more than 10 million views over the last two weeks, Erica shared how she was going through some career troubles that she communicated to her boyfriend. One day, her boyfriend called her up at work to ask her if she wanted to quit her job, to which she responded, “Yes.” Next thing you know, the movers he hired were at her apartment packing her belongings, and she got set up with a one-way ticket to Dallas, where he was living and working in a successful position.

She explained that she felt secure in moving to live with him because she had a solid amount in savings and felt she could find a job and another living situation easily with her two degrees if all else failed.

Her boyfriend explained that she could live with him on his dime and not contribute anything to the household on one condition: that she find her passion in life.

When she told him she wanted to dedicate her time to becoming a full-time content creator, he purchased vlogging equipment to support her.

Her story drew an incredible amount of support online, but some people shared their opposition to her fully-funded lifestyle.

Men should not build women. Her father spent money on her for 18 years and couldn't make something of herself?? — Kapince (@Jasto_Jackson) January 10, 2024

lol fairytales like this on twitter always makes ppl day — Dwayne mckell (@officialmckell) January 9, 2024

So, Erica posted a response video to all the negative comments that she said were posted by mostly Black men.

She posed the question of why seeing a Black woman live a life of luxury is so triggering to Black men before relaying the comments that called her “lazy,” “a gold digger,” and stated that she “brings nothing to the table.”

“Respectfully, mind your tax bracket and sit this conversation out,” she told her hating commenters. “Black women should not have to jump through hoops and loops in order to receive love. We deserve that just because. When white women get on this app and post their luxury lives funded by their men, nobody bats an eyelash. But when it’s [Black women], we have to move mountains to deserve it.”

That response video drew more than 2.5 million views and loads of love from many Black women online.

“I’m so sorry that seeing us thriving, happy, loved properly, living in luxury bother you all so bad,” Erica continued. “Fortunately for me, my Black man – he loves to see me happy, at peace, relaxed, and I’m wishing that type of love and treatment for all of my girls.”